IPL 2024: 5 key decisions that defined the season
SummaryFrom Kolkata Knight Riders hiring Gautam Gambhir as mentor to the captaincy of Pat Cummins for Sunrisers Hyderabad, here are five things that defined IPL 2024
IPL 2024 brought into sharp relief the decisions of managers that shaped the destiny of their teams. From reinstating Sunil Narine as opener of Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) to replacing Rohit Sharma as captain of Mumbai Indians (MI), they took their teams to opposite ends of the table. Here’s a rundown of five back room moves that defined IPL 2024.
The return of GG
Months before the season got under way, KKR owner Shah Rukh Khan persuaded Gautam Gambhir to return to the franchise as a mentor. Gambhir had led KKR to two titles in 2012 and 2014. More recently, he mentored the new franchise Lucknow Super Giants (LSG) to the playoffs in 2022 and 2023.