IPL 2024: 5 key decisions that defined the season

However, Cummins blundered in the final, choosing to bat first on a red soil wicket in Chennai which had enough bounce and grip for KKR’s pacers and spinners. He was fooled by the qualifier in which RR chose to bowl first on a black soil wicket that had sharp turn in the second half. Nevertheless, to take SRH from bottom to second on his debut as IPL captain was another feather in Cummins’ cap.