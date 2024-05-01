IPL 2024: How Shashank Singh's hard work is paying off for Punjab Kings
From being coached by Brian Lara to starring for Punjab Kings, Shashank Singh speaks to Lounge about his journey and match-winning season for Punjab Kings
When Shashank Singh was at Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) in 2022, the team’s batting coach and strategic advisor Brian Lara told him that while power hitters like Andre Russell, bat at number six or seven, he was not one of them. Lara told Singh not to compare himself with “bang-bang sloggers" because he was a “proper batsman".