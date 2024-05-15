IPL 2024: 5 openers who are redefining T20 cricket
Beyond commitment and boldness, the batting styles of some of the top strikers in this IPL season have set a new model
What do Jake Fraser-McGurk, Travis Head, and Abhishek Sharma have in common? All three openers have strike rates over 200 in the 2024 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL). That is over 12 runs an over. And they have healthy averages of 41, 53, and 36 respectively, which means they have contributed a substantial volume of runs as well, and not just cameos.