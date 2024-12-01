IPL: 10 auction strategies used by franchises to get the players they wanted
SummaryWhile some IPL teams went for marquee names, others focused on value investments—every franchise had its own algorithm
The Indian Premier League (IPL) triennial auction in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia, on 24-25 November had as much game strategy as you see on the cricket field. When the dust settled, 10 teams emerged with strengths as well as weaknesses, setting up a well-contested IPL 2025. Here’s a look at each franchise’s algorithm for winning.
Ambani plays jacks
After a barren four years and finishing last in IPL 2024, Mumbai Indians (MI) wanted to strengthen the bowling around Jasprit Bumrah. They brought back Kiwi left-arm swinger Trent Boult, who was in their 2020 winning side. But what excited fans was the acquisition of 18-year-old Afghan spinner Allah Ghazanfar for ₹4.8 crore.