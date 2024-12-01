IPL: 10 auction strategies used by franchises to get the players they wanted

RCB’s strange swap

After buying KKR’s hard-hitting opener Phil Salt, RCB had the chance to add another English striker to the top order—Will Jacks, who galvanised their campaign midway through the last season. But they chose not to use the RTM card, and got MI’s late-order hitter Tim David instead. David is yet to score a 50 in four IPL seasons, whereas Jacks made a 41-ball century in IPL 2024. Kohli and Salt followed by Rajat Patidar, Liam Livingstone, and David may still get some tall scores at the batting paradise in Chinnaswamy stadium. But one suspects RCB have again shot themselves in the foot.