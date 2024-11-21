Looking for the smartest IPL auction strategy

The Royal Challengers Bengaluru shuffle

The marquee franchise that has never won the title will try another one of their periodic shuffles in the auction. Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) kept their faith in Virat Kohli, retaining him for ₹21 crore. Rajat Patidar and Yash Dayal are the only other retentions. The omission of Will Jacks, who injected strike power midway through the 2024 season, is surprising. It leaves RCB with ₹83 crore for the auction, making them the second best armed after PBKS. Rumour is they will get local boy Rahul, despite his unceremonious exit from LSG.