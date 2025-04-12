Lockie Ferguson of Punjab Kings on fast bowling in the IPL: Speed and skill in T20 cricket
SummaryNew Zealand pacer Lockie Ferguson discusses his IPL 2025 journey with Punjab Kings, partnership with Arshdeep Singh, mastering slower balls, and how fast bowlers are adapting to the ever-evolving T20 landscape
With the white ball, he is pure white heat. Fiercely committed to scorching pace and bounce, Lockie Ferguson was, most famously, New Zealand’s bowling hero at the 2019 ODI World Cup in England, all the way till the Kiwis lost that infamous final on a whimsical rule few knew even existed. A prized asset for his 150 kmph speed—he is among the fastest bowlers in the world, if not the fastest—Ferguson has forged a wonderful career for his country.