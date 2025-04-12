But yes, the faster you bowl, sometimes, the faster the ball reaches the boundary. So you do need to have those change-ups, you need to have some execution behind you. It’s been a constant process of development for me. I’ve had the back of the hand slower ball for a while, but the more people face me, the more they are able to read that. So the knuckle ball has been a new addition in the last year or so. It’s nice when it comes out well, particularly against someone like Jaiswal, you know how amazing he is. You could probably tell how happy I was with that one.