The head of the family was Dhondo Keshav Karve, who spent his adult life promoting women’s education, married a widow when such a decision was against social mores and was awarded the Bharat Ratna in 1958. However, he opposed Irawati’s decision to go to Germany—partly inspired by her husband’s choice for higher studies—for her PhD, arguing that she was well-educated enough to focus on teaching at the women’s university he had set up against all odds. Irawati and Dinkar resolutely held their ground. What particularly rankled later was that the senior Karve continued to sponsor other women scholars to study abroad. Such puzzles are not just the inconsistencies in individual behaviour but also the real dilemmas faced by a society that was negotiating the competing demands of tradition and modernity Irawati would herself later try to find the difficult balance between the two. She did not wear a mangalsutra, was famous for zipping around 1940s Pune on a scooter, but also dedicated one of her books to her husband, ending the dedication thus: “I place my head on your feet and ask for your blessing."