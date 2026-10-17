ISL 2026-27: Can the new club-led model for Indian football succeed?

It was a good day for a new beginning. The late afternoon sun shone brightly as Bengaluru FC took on SC Delhi in the season-opener of the Indian Super League 2026-27 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 10 October. Over 10,000 fans were in attendance at the stadium and over 7 million watched it on YouTube as the hosts rallied from 1-2 down, scoring in the 89th minute to edge to a 3-2 win.
Echoing the theme in the promos that went with #WeAreOpen, the ISL was well and truly open for business.
“It’s a fresh start,” says Mandar Tamhane, the CEO of NorthEast United FC and a former manager of the Indian men’s national team. With the ISL undergoing major structural changes, there is optimism. “We now have a club-led model in place, which is a first ever in Indian football. The consortium of 13 clubs (participating in ISL 2026-27) controls the league's commercial interests,” he adds. The AIFF is involved in governance and entitled to 10% of the net profit.
“It means whether it’s the broadcaster or sponsors, all these things will now be in the hands of the clubs to decide the way forward and how to structure it. Collectively, the 13 owners of ISL are the single largest investors annually in Indian football, so their interests have to be protected. If their fate is now in their own hands by virtue of the club-led model, they can structure the league to maximise the commercial side of the sport.”
India’s top division football league has rarely been built on a commercially sound and sustainable business plan. The first national league came into being in 1996, when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) launched the National Football League (NFL). In 2007, it was rebranded as the I-League, which struggled to survive in an increasingly market-driven world.
The ISL pulled Indian football out of the trenches and launched it into orbit in 2014. Marquee signings, prime-time games and celebrity sightings added glamour to India’s top-tier competition. For 12 years, AIFF’s commercial partners, Reliance-IMG’s Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), pumped money into the league, paying AIFF fees of ₹50 crore per year.
As their contract with AIFF ended in December 2025, the league battled for survival. A truncated 2025-26 season took place from February to May this year, with only a single round-robin format, mainly to keep up the continuity. After that began the rebuild. Over discussions with AIFF, a club-led model for ISL was accepted, giving the owners agency over the product.
A FRESH START
“When the commercial partner decided not to continue, it was a Herculean task to figure out what’s next,” Tamhane says. “It was an eye-opener and led to the collective decision not to seek another partner, but rather take control of the commercial entity ourselves with AIFF support.”
Even after that, Indian football took a few hits. Tata Steel-backed Jamshedpur FC bowed out from ISL and sold their licence for a token fee of ₹100 to Churchill Brothers, and Diamond Harbour, which was promoted to the top division, failed to pay their participation fee of ₹1.1 crore. Since they are unable to compete, Diamond Harbour will drop down at the end of the season, shielding the other clubs from relegation.
On a more positive note, ISL roped in a title sponsor and combined a traditional broadcast deal with free streaming of all games on YouTube.