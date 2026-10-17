ISL 2026-27: Can the new club-led model for Indian football succeed?

It was a good day for a new beginning. The late afternoon sun shone brightly as Bengaluru FC took on SC Delhi in the season-opener of the Indian Super League 2026-27 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 10 October. Over 10,000 fans were in attendance at the stadium and over 7 million watched it on YouTube as the hosts rallied from 1-2 down, scoring in the 89th minute to edge to a 3-2 win.
It was a good day for a new beginning. The late afternoon sun shone brightly as Bengaluru FC took on SC Delhi in the season-opener of the Indian Super League 2026-27 at the Sree Kanteerava Stadium on 10 October. Over 10,000 fans were in attendance at the stadium and over 7 million watched it on YouTube as the hosts rallied from 1-2 down, scoring in the 89th minute to edge to a 3-2 win.
Echoing the theme in the promos that went with #WeAreOpen, the ISL was well and truly open for business.
Echoing the theme in the promos that went with #WeAreOpen, the ISL was well and truly open for business.
“It’s a fresh start,” says Mandar Tamhane, the CEO of NorthEast United FC and a former manager of the Indian men’s national team. With the ISL undergoing major structural changes, there is optimism. “We now have a club-led model in place, which is a first ever in Indian football. The consortium of 13 clubs (participating in ISL 2026-27) controls the league's commercial interests,” he adds. The AIFF is involved in governance and entitled to 10% of the net profit.
“It means whether it’s the broadcaster or sponsors, all these things will now be in the hands of the clubs to decide the way forward and how to structure it. Collectively, the 13 owners of ISL are the single largest investors annually in Indian football, so their interests have to be protected. If their fate is now in their own hands by virtue of the club-led model, they can structure the league to maximise the commercial side of the sport.”
India’s top division football league has rarely been built on a commercially sound and sustainable business plan. The first national league came into being in 1996, when the All India Football Federation (AIFF) launched the National Football League (NFL). In 2007, it was rebranded as the I-League, which struggled to survive in an increasingly market-driven world.
The ISL pulled Indian football out of the trenches and launched it into orbit in 2014. Marquee signings, prime-time games and celebrity sightings added glamour to India’s top-tier competition. For 12 years, AIFF’s commercial partners, Reliance-IMG’s Football Sports Development Ltd (FSDL), pumped money into the league, paying AIFF fees of ₹50 crore per year.
As their contract with AIFF ended in December 2025, the league battled for survival. A truncated 2025-26 season took place from February to May this year, with only a single round-robin format, mainly to keep up the continuity. After that began the rebuild. Over discussions with AIFF, a club-led model for ISL was accepted, giving the owners agency over the product.
A FRESH START
“When the commercial partner decided not to continue, it was a Herculean task to figure out what’s next,” Tamhane says. “It was an eye-opener and led to the collective decision not to seek another partner, but rather take control of the commercial entity ourselves with AIFF support.”
Even after that, Indian football took a few hits. Tata Steel-backed Jamshedpur FC bowed out from ISL and sold their licence for a token fee of ₹100 to Churchill Brothers, and Diamond Harbour, which was promoted to the top division, failed to pay their participation fee of ₹1.1 crore. Since they are unable to compete, Diamond Harbour will drop down at the end of the season, shielding the other clubs from relegation.
On a more positive note, ISL roped in a title sponsor and combined a traditional broadcast deal with free streaming of all games on YouTube.
After all the machinations in the boardroom, what we now have is a full-league season, complete with its home-and-away round-robin format followed by the six-team playoffs. While the team topping the table after the round-robin stage will win the Shield, the cup will be awarded to the last club standing after the playoffs.
“In the beginning of the season, everyone is excited and hopeful, though there are still big differences (this time),” Manolo Marquez, former India coach and current Mumbai City FC coach, said at the pre-tournament press conference.
“Home-and-away competition over a long tournament is the most fair format. It’s a pity Diamond Harbour couldn’t play and that it’s 13 teams instead of 14, but playing 24 games will be a good opportunity. It will be a good fight among many teams fighting to enter the top six.”
On 10 October, Bengaluru and Delhi set the ball rolling with an entertaining contest that offered end-to-end action, comeback drama and redemption. Dutch defender Menno Koch’s first dent on ISL was an own goal in the 32nd minute that helped the visitors to a 2-1 lead, but it was Koch who scored Bengaluru’s late winner.
While all the goals were netted by foreigners in the match, two Indian players made the headlines. Diamond Singh became the league’s youngest debutant, at 16 years and 119 days, when he came on as a substitute. For Bengaluru, Soham Varshneya, 22, proved to be the game changer. Brought on in the 73rd minute, Varshneya’s fresh legs and fresh ideas tipped the match in Bengaluru’s favour.
YOUNG HOPES
In Guwahati, NorthEast United edged past recently crowned IFA Shield champions Mohun Bagan 1-0 with an added time (90+2) winner from Jithin MS.
Even though the league continues to depend on foreigners, especially in forward positions, young Indian talent has started making some headway. Inter Kashi has taken that idea, opting to go in with an all-Indian 22-member squad at the start of the season. Though their decision was mainly influenced by the Fifa transfer-registration ban, it is a bold move for the club trying to carve an identity.
“Since there is no relegation, why should we not, for the love of our country, play Indian strikers and see if they can perform?” club CEO Prithijit Das said after their opening match on 11 October.
“I don’t remember the last time, apart from (Sunil) Chhetri, that Indian strikers played back-to-back matches for 90 minutes. Ayush Chikara was a great prospect. Manvir Singh was a great prospect, but they could not get the time. Maybe with Inter Kashi, they get the time, maybe things can change.”
There were no instant rewards for the radical approach, as Kerala Blasters handed them a 2-0 defeat.
Match week 1 already delivered some interesting battles and sprung a few surprises. FC Goa’s growing rivalry with Chennaiyin FC ended in a hard-fought 1-1 draw, while Churchill Brothers announced their ISL arrival with a 2-1 win over former champions Mumbai City FC.
Indian football had tried bigger and better and come unstuck. ISL 2.0 is a more realistic, restrained version of the sports league, not dictating, but discovering its place in the sun.
Deepti Patwardhan is a sportswriter based in Mumbai.