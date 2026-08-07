Can a successful media rights bid save the Indian Super League from stagnating and its clubs from financial troubles?

The crisis deepens

The ISL announced on 25 July that it was accepting bids for the league’s media rights for a four-year cycle. After the CEO, COO and league secretary are appointed, more officials are expected to be hired to operate the league once a broadcast partner was in place. But six days after inviting bids, the league suffered a massive setback. Jamshedpur FC withdrew from the competition on 31 July, citing its “inability to generate cash flows for running the club” and stating that the current business model was not viable.