How ISRO’s 100th mission reflects its original startup spirit

The second launch took place almost year later and faced two glitches, one of which had nothing to do with the rocket. Doordarshan wanted to telecast the launch live but did not have the necessary equipment. Some ISRO engineers came with the ingenious idea of putting a transponder inside a huge balloon to be tethered at Gummidipoondi, halfway between Chennai and Sriharikota. Unfortunately, no one had taken into consideration the strong winds. Hours before the telecast, the balloon broke away from its tether and disappeared. I happened to be in SHAR (now Satish Dhawan Space Centre) as I had been invited to provide the commentary along with Aravamudan and Professor Yashpal. The Doordarshan crew had to gather their wits, record the commentary and drive it to Chennai so it could be telecast “deferred live".