Active Stocks
Fri May 10 2024 15:59:45
  1. Tata Steel share price
  2. 162.35 0.22%
  1. ITC share price
  2. 433.20 1.88%
  1. State Bank Of India share price
  2. 818.35 -0.16%
  1. HDFC Bank share price
  2. 1,437.60 -0.74%
  1. Tata Motors share price
  2. 1,046.85 1.62%
Business News/ Lounge / Ideas/  A note on the issue: The games won in the mind
BackBack

A note on the issue: The games won in the mind

Shalini Umachandran

In the past few years, India’s chess players have exhibited mental agility and razor-sharp focus to steadily climb the ranks, and this week we delve into everything that has led to this moment

R. Vaishali (left) and Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina at the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Canada. (PTI)Premium
R. Vaishali (left) and Russia’s Aleksandra Goryachkina at the FIDE Candidates Tournament in Toronto, Canada. (PTI)

It’s often said that most battles are won in the mind—that seems especially true of chess, a game that relies little on chance and is entirely about strategy. Watching clips of chess matches and post-match press conferences for this week’s cover story only seemed to reinforce the fact that these are games played in the mind. We’re all used to the drama and tumult of sports like tennis and cricket, especially since its IPL season. In contrast, in the final moments of Gukesh D.’s game with Hikaru Nakamura in the Candidates tournament, held late last month, the commentators—who were miles away and streaming the match—were the only ones exulting.

Gukesh himself just shakes hands with Nakamura and impassively starts gathering pieces and setting the board for the next game. He’d just become the youngest winner ever of the Candidates, and the youngest challenger for the forthcoming World Chess Championships. “I wasn’t 100% sure till the last game, I mean even during the last game, I wasn’t sure," the 17-year-old said at the post-match press conference, revealing an altogether different side to everything we associate with sports. 

Also read: Gukesh D and the rise of Indian chess

Granted, the results were announced 15 minutes later, but the teenager revealed a remarkable stoicism, which is probably what gets one to that level in chess—apart from, of course, mental agility, hours of practice and razor-sharp focus. Over the past few years, India’s chess players have exhibited all of this on the world stage and steadily climbed the ranks, and this week we delve into everything that has led to this moment.

Our other stories in this issue are no less about the creativity that comes from contemplation. Veteran theatre person M.K. Raina, who revived Kashmir’s Bandh Pather folk theatre, discusses the role of culture in keeping a society sane and accountable. Stage managers tell Lounge what it takes to put together the massive, artistic stages for performers such as Ed Sheeran. We channel the zany creativity of Monday’s Met Gala to curate a list of beautiful objects to accompany great recommendations for what to read, watch, drink, eat and do this weekend.

Write to the Lounge editor shalini.umachandran@htlive.com @shalinimb

Also read: Missing at the Met Gala 2024: escapism

Unlock a world of Benefits! From insightful newsletters to real-time stock tracking, breaking news and a personalized newsfeed - it's all here, just a click away! Login Now!

ABOUT THE AUTHOR
Shalini Umachandran
Shalini Umachandran is Editor of Mint Lounge, Mint’s award-winning magazine for deeply reported features, opinion and articles on issues that matter. She splits her time between New Delhi and Bengaluru, and has worked as a reporter, a podcaster and an editor for publications across India. She is the author of ‘You Can Make Your Dreams Work’, a book of 15 stories of people who switched careers to do what they love. She is an IWMF reporting fellow for Honduras, and a fellow of the Institute of Palliative Care India and St Christopher’s Hospice London.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.
More Less
Published: 11 May 2024, 07:00 AM IST
Next Story footLogo
Recommended For You

Wait for it…

Log in to our website to save your bookmarks. It'll just take a moment.

Yes, Continue

You are just one step away from creating your watchlist!

Login Now

Wait for it…

Oops! Looks like you have exceeded the limit to bookmark the image. Remove some to bookmark this image.

Your session has expired, please login again.

Yes, Continue