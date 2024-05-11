A note on the issue: The games won in the mind
In the past few years, India’s chess players have exhibited mental agility and razor-sharp focus to steadily climb the ranks, and this week we delve into everything that has led to this moment
It’s often said that most battles are won in the mind—that seems especially true of chess, a game that relies little on chance and is entirely about strategy. Watching clips of chess matches and post-match press conferences for this week’s cover story only seemed to reinforce the fact that these are games played in the mind. We’re all used to the drama and tumult of sports like tennis and cricket, especially since its IPL season. In contrast, in the final moments of Gukesh D.’s game with Hikaru Nakamura in the Candidates tournament, held late last month, the commentators—who were miles away and streaming the match—were the only ones exulting.