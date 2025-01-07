It’s your touch that will push an AI co-worker to do better
SummaryAI agents help break down silos and improve decision-making and collaboration, but it’s people who can leverage their benefits
Who’s a co-worker? By definition, it’s someone you share a workspace with, someone who contributes, collaborates and supports the team. But what happens when that co-worker isn’t human? AI co-workers are no longer in the realm of science fiction. They’re here, reshaping how we work, collaborate and solve problems.