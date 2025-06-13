Jane Austen is alive in Delhi
Museums in the UK hold all sorts of Austen memorabilia but it’s on the streets of Delhi, where the balance of power tips and shifts, that her spirit seems truly present
If you were suffering from writer’s block while working on a Jane Austen related piece—an essay or some criticism, say, or even a wholly reimagined novel—where would you turn for inspiration? Certainly, her books themselves or a selection from the abundance of writings related to her life and craft might be the first stop. You might settle down to one of the myriad TV and film adaptations of her work or linger over any of the countless fan sites, blogs and forums. A few years ago, while trying to muddle through various ideas I had for a reworking of an Austen novel, I was lucky enough to find myself a few miles from the Jane Austen’s House museum in Chawton, England, where Austen lived for the last eight years of her life, and where she wrote and revised her six novels. This felt like a clear portent that a pilgrimage was in order, one that would lead to fresh outpourings of creativity.
I persuaded a friend to visit the museum with me on one of that summer’s rare sun-filled days. The red-brick house is set in pristine gardens, with tangles of clematis, roses clambering up trellises, and peonies nodding over paved paths. In the house, we filed past a replica of the bed Austen would have slept in, wallpaper recreated from scraps found on the walls, and a writing desk that she is said to have used. Everything felt a little too neat, a little too reproduced. In the dining room, a grandfather clock ticked loudly over snatches of whispered Japanese, Spanish or Malay from visitors. Upstairs, a muslin shawl embroidered by Austen was displayed next to a quilt she made with her mother and sister Cassandra, and in a glass case lay little mittens and satin shoes. On one of the walls hung a framed photograph of the marriage register from Steventon Church, where Austen’s father was rector. The description stated that as a child Austen made fictitious entries in the register, marrying herself to different people.