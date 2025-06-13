Jane Austen is alive in Delhi

If you were suffering from writer’s block while working on a Jane Austen related piece—an essay or some criticism, say, or even a wholly reimagined novel—where would you turn for inspiration? Certainly, her books themselves or a selection from the abundance of writings related to her life and craft might be the first stop. You might settle down to one of the myriad TV and film adaptations of her work or linger over any of the countless fan sites, blogs and forums. A few years ago, while trying to muddle through various ideas I had for a reworking of an Austen novel, I was lucky enough to find myself a few miles from the Jane Austen’s House museum in Chawton, England, where Austen lived for the last eight years of her life, and where she wrote and revised her six novels. This felt like a clear portent that a pilgrimage was in order, one that would lead to fresh outpourings of creativity.

I persuaded a friend to visit the museum with me on one of that summer’s rare sun-filled days. The red-brick house is set in pristine gardens, with tangles of clematis, roses clambering up trellises, and peonies nodding over paved paths. In the house, we filed past a replica of the bed Austen would have slept in, wallpaper recreated from scraps found on the walls, and a writing desk that she is said to have used. Everything felt a little too neat, a little too reproduced. In the dining room, a grandfather clock ticked loudly over snatches of whispered Japanese, Spanish or Malay from visitors. Upstairs, a muslin shawl embroidered by Austen was displayed next to a quilt she made with her mother and sister Cassandra, and in a glass case lay little mittens and satin shoes. On one of the walls hung a framed photograph of the marriage register from Steventon Church, where Austen’s father was rector. The description stated that as a child Austen made fictitious entries in the register, marrying herself to different people.

We continued to make our way through the low doorways, down the narrow staircase and through a couple more of the small rooms. I looked across at my friend and was surprised to see that her face was flushed, with an expression of distinct discomfort.

“I just need to get out of here. I really need some air," she said.

We left the museum and made our way to a bench in a walled garden.

“All those things we were looking at in the house. Everything was so overwhelmingly domestic," she explained. “The endless sewing, stitching, the parlour games. I suddenly felt like the walls were closing in."

It became clearer than ever why on so many occasions an Austen heroine tramps over fields and meadows, her hem trailing in the mud, no matter what the weather. The statue of Jane Austen a few feet away also looked out across the rolling countryside and the wide-open sky. Above us, the sun disappeared behind a trail of clouds. A light breeze sent a riffle through the lavender bushes, the drone of bees continued, and a man snapped at his female companion for not being able to work her iPad.

On our way out, we wandered into the museum shop. Along with the usual postcards and bookmarks, there were lollipops bearing Austen quotes, blue and white china tea sets featuring the Chawton cottage, and a bath-time rubber duck in a bonnet clutching a copy of “Pond and Prejudice".

In her 1922 review of Austen’s Love and Friendship, Virginia Woolf began with a lament: “All over England for the past ten or twenty years the reputation of Jane Austen has been accumulating on top of us like… quilts and blankets…So they pile up the quilts and counterpanes until the comfort becomes oppressive. Something must be done about it."

Even a century ago, the smothering effect of Jane Austen discourse was being felt. In the museum gift shop, surrounded by themed biscuit barrels and scented candles, the effects of the Austen entertainment-commodification complex were almost too much to bear. Where were the sharp edges and the hard facts? Where was the sense of the immaculately constructed novels that revealed flawed characters grappling with unjust situations, the moral centre of their worlds slipping and sliding out of view? Wherever inspiration was likely to strike for an Austen project, it was not in this cute and demure dreamland.

For that, I had to wait a few months till I was in Delhi where I was spending the winter. Walking past a bridal store in Mehrauli’s Ambawatta complex one afternoon, I caught the glimmer of a jewelled lehenga in the window. Outside the shop, a man was bellowing a series of instructions to his real estate broker over the phone. He instantly struck me as a Jane Austen “type", perhaps Sir Walter Elliot from Persuasion, a man “who could read his own history with an interest which never failed" and who “had condescended to mortgage (his property) as far as he had the power, but he would never condescend to sell". I imagined the man’s anxious but determined wife inside the store, presiding over a series of outfit trials, one daughter equally determined, another somewhat dejected. It’s entirely possible that nothing of the sort was taking place but this is the unfortunate effect of years of rereading Austen.

It has sometimes been said that curling up with an Austen novel is not so much like meeting an old friend as having an appointment with a financial adviser. Her books meticulously enumerate the size of houses and grounds; the annual income of her characters, whether current or imminent; and the precise type of carriage from which a well shod foot emerges: a barouche, landau, phaeton, curricle, gig or hackney, each freighted with social significance. Surely the true terrain for this kind of Austenian inventory is a city where an introduction to a person is closely followed by a grasp of the size and make of their car. You certainly get the sense that Austen would have been as interested as any of us in the cost of a new five-bedroom house in a Chhattarpur gated community, the exact proportion of black money to be paid as part of the purchase price, and whether the political fixer next door had received any kind of discount.

Austen was one of the most astute chroniclers of the limited routes for social mobility, especially through marriage. While these are often writ large with the heroines of her books, they are equally brilliantly drawn in the depiction of some of the minor characters. In Pride and Prejudice, Charlotte Lucas settles for the execrable Mr Collins in order to gain a measure of security and stability; Harriet Smith is urged towards a gentleman rather than a farmer (albeit unsuccessfully) in Emma; one of the highlights of Sense and Sensibility is Lucy Steele’s calculated shift in affection from the disinherited Robert Ferrars to his brother who gains the family fortune.

These same concerns are apparent in the sometimes coded and sometimes forthright demands of our own matrimonial advertisements. They are traced through the trajectory of marriages, divorces and affairs in page 3 blind items. They are all too evident in the alliances arranged among the country’s most prominent political, business and film families, with all the strategic deliberation of a corporate merger or acquisition.

The longer I stayed in Delhi, the more convinced I became of Austen’s presence in the city. Everywhere there were signs of the struggle to rise in an inflexible and status-obsessed society, regulated by the intricacies of class and caste codes, and where access to patronage can often appear to be the only engine for progress. Hoardings above paan shops advertised coaching centres which would help improve people’s spoken English. Flyers arrived for schools that taught etiquette and deportment. All over the city WhatsApp group administrators decided on whether or not a newbie was a suitable entrant into their tight networking circle.

Austen was one of the few authors of the time who wrote novels set in the present day, peopled by contemporary characters who were familiar or recognisable to her readers, and were often admired by 19th century critics for their realism. Her worlds often appear small and self-contained, distinct communities whose members travel short distances to meet each other and who are only occasionally troubled by the intervention of newsworthy events in the wider world. There are steady streams of letters, assignations and chance encounters between members of the same few families. In Lutyens’ Delhi, these characteristics began to leave an unmistakable echo. The familiarity of Meryton or Highbury, with their rotation of ballrooms, churches and parks, lent itself seamlessly to a set of people who find themselves at the same Delhi hotel bars, the same members’ clubs and the waiting room of the same reputed endocrinologist.

The smallness of Austen’s canvas does not diminish the force or complexity of her—to borrow her own phrase—"universally acknowledged truths"; on the contrary, the tightly knit loops of connections only lends them greater conviction. While we might discern some of these features in other large Indian cities, the concentration of great political power in a unique geographical quarter, coupled with immense wealth and the determination to display it, seemed to me to make Delhi the most appropriate place to explore these Austenian cross-currents. The dog-walkers in Lodhi Gardens, the shoppers at Meherchand Market, the security guards on Malcha Marg, the scrum at the entrance to Jor Bagh Metro station all animated the fictional universe of Jane Austen in a way that no glimpse of her carefully preserved needle box ever could.

In 2017 a new £10 bank note was issued in the UK featuring the face of Jane Austen. For someone acutely concerned with her own precarious economic situation as well as the strictly circumscribed opportunities for the women in her novels, this development would surely have led to the most mordant of observations. A Bank of England exhibition that same year displayed a ledger showing Austen’s deposits into her account at Hoare’s bank, interest earned from stocks that she purchased once she finally was able to earn money from her writing. The ledger recorded three deposits but no withdrawal by Austen. The first withdrawal was made some time later by Cassandra to pay for her sister Jane’s funeral. This final chapter in her life has the amalgamation of a nascent redemption and terrible pathos that we are familiar with from our own melodramas, real and fictional.

In a society where power structures are so rigidly hierarchical and where genuine opportunities often seem to be wrenched away at the last moment, Austen felt more alive on the streets of Delhi than in so many other places. This was all the more so because at the same time, this feeling, described in Sense and Sensibility, also happened to be very much in the air: “to wish was to hope and to hope was to expect".

Mahesh Rao is the author of Polite Society, a reimagining of Jane Austen’s Emma set in Delhi. His next novel Half Light will be published in October.