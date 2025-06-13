Jane Austen is alive in Delhi

It has sometimes been said that curling up with an Austen novel is not so much like meeting an old friend as having an appointment with a financial adviser. Her books meticulously enumerate the size of houses and grounds; the annual income of her characters, whether current or imminent; and the precise type of carriage from which a well shod foot emerges: a barouche, landau, phaeton, curricle, gig or hackney, each freighted with social significance. Surely the true terrain for this kind of Austenian inventory is a city where an introduction to a person is closely followed by a grasp of the size and make of their car. You certainly get the sense that Austen would have been as interested as any of us in the cost of a new five-bedroom house in a Chhattarpur gated community, the exact proportion of black money to be paid as part of the purchase price, and whether the political fixer next door had received any kind of discount.