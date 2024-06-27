Wimbledon 2024: Jannik Sinner's lively, new rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz
SummaryIf mild-mannered Jannik Sinner gets close to winning his first Wimbledon, Centre Court will be noisy and colourful, especially if his opponent is the swashbuckling Carlos Alcaraz
Even for a top player, there is something unique about the way Jannik Sinner strikes the ball. Instead of the thwack of many other players, his forehands and backhands sound like a rifle shot. It is all the more extraordinary as he is one of the skinniest players on the circuit. His racket speed and Federesque timing are the reason he generates so much pace. As his coach Dareen Cahill, who has worked with Andre Agassi and Lleyton Hewitt, says, “The way he hits the ball, it just sounds special."