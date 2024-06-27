Wimbledon 2024: Jannik Sinner's lively, new rivalry with Carlos Alcaraz

Sinner’s early childhood was consumed by training to be a champion skier, not a tennis champion. As he recalled in the video, as a young boy, he would ski daily for two hours after school and then play football. At the age of eight, he won a national championship award in giant slalom skiing. At 13, his father Johann convinced him to concentrate on tennis, but Sinner did not really make a mark as a junior. After winning the Australian Open this January, he recalled calling his parents after losing a match as a junior to explain what had happened. They listened for a couple of minutes until his mother Siglinde calmly said they needed to get back to work. Sinner said he learned to keep things in perspective because his parents were so level-headed about his tennis. “I wish that everyone could have my parents because they always let me choose whatever I want to do, even when I was younger," Sinner said in his speech after winning the Australian Open.