Will Jannik Sinner and Iga Swiatek dominate the 2026 French Open?

Jim Courier, former World No.1, called it the revenge tour. Last year, Jannik Sinner missed out on some of the biggest events on the tennis tour—Indian Wells, Miami, Monte Carlo and Madrid—since he was serving a three-month doping ban. In 2026, the mild-mannered Italian with a jackhammer of a backhand, picked up titles in each of those tournaments, stringing together one of the most dominant runs in the sport.
Starting with the title at the ATP 1000 in Paris last year, Sinner won five Masters titles in a row, and became the first man to do so. Masters 1000 is not quite the Grand Slams, but it’s the next best thing in tennis. They feature the crème de la crème of the sport.