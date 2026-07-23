Jantar Mantar protests: When education leads to barricades instead of a bright future

Monday began as Mondays usually do. I went to work because one has to.
A march had been announced from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Throughout the day, I moved between office work and Instagram, where videos from the demonstration kept appearing. Students gathered under the Delhi sky. People raised slogans about examination leaks, unemployment and accountability. Police barricades narrowed the space. Uniformed personnel accumulated around the protesters. My body remained at work. My attention stayed with the march.
The images came from participants, bystanders, independent journalists and people running while recording. A camera held by a frightened person produces a different account of public violence. The frame shakes. The sound breaks. Someone screams outside the field of vision. The recording ends before the viewer understands why. These videos rarely offer a complete chronology but preserve the confusion through which violence is actually experienced. By evening, I had spent hours watching from a distance. Then Sanyam, a former colleague, called me. “Ifti bhai, are you at the protest?”
He had taken an overnight bus to Delhi because he wanted to participate in what he considered a historic moment. He asked whether he could stay at my home that night. The request was easy to accept.
I told him I wanted to visit the protest site. He shared a location where we could meet. A colleague from my present office and I left on a scooter. With several major roads blocked, we made our way through alternative routes, one of us navigating while the other drove. We eventually reached an area close to Jantar Mantar.
There, I saw personnel from the Rapid Action Force in blue protective equipment alongside the Delhi Police. Students were running as security personnel pursued them. The scene had already moved beyond a contained demonstration. It had spread into the surrounding roads, turning each corner into a place of uncertainty. We ran as well.
There was no time to determine who had crossed which barricade or which command had preceded the chase. The immediate calculation was physical: remain there and risk being struck, or move.
When we returned home, Sanyam had been beaten badly. I gave him a pain-relief spray and expected him to rest. Later that night, he said he was returning to the protest. “I have come from far away,” he told me. “I cannot sleep. I need to go.”
His words have remained with me. They carry the urgency felt by someone who has invested more than a day’s travel in the hope that physical presence might matter. He had been injured and still found absence harder to bear than the possibility of further violence.
For millions of Indians, education carries a significance that exceeds learning. It represents the most credible route out of inherited precarity. A family may possess little land, limited social influence and no professional network. It can still tell a child to study. Students spend years in coaching centres, libraries, hostels and rented rooms. Parents borrow money and postpone their own needs. Young people delay employment, relationships and other ambitions because everything has been organised around an examination date.
A leaked paper destroys far more than the integrity of a test. It steals time from those who have the smallest margin for loss. It damages faith in the relationship between effort and outcome. It informs a student who has studied honestly that discipline may be defeated by access, money or corruption. I understand a part of this world because I prepared for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination for two years. I bought books, collected notes, studied the syllabus and imagined the secure government position that might exist at the end of the process.
Eventually, I concluded that I could no longer afford the uncertainty of competitive examination preparation. One day, I placed my books, notes and study material in the dustbin. I threw them away while experiencing a period of depression. The gesture felt brutal because those books contained two years of imagined life. Discarding them also released me from a future that had become increasingly difficult to believe in.