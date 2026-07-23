Jantar Mantar protests: When education leads to barricades instead of a bright future

A leaked paper destroys far more than the integrity of a test. It steals time from those who have the smallest margin for loss. It damages faith in the relationship between effort and outcome. It informs a student who has studied honestly that discipline may be defeated by access, money or corruption. I understand a part of this world because I prepared for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination for two years. I bought books, collected notes, studied the syllabus and imagined the secure government position that might exist at the end of the process.