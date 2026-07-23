Jantar Mantar protests: When education leads to barricades instead of a bright future

Monday began as Mondays usually do. I went to work because one has to.
Monday began as Mondays usually do. I went to work because one has to.
A march had been announced from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Throughout the day, I moved between office work and Instagram, where videos from the demonstration kept appearing. Students gathered under the Delhi sky. People raised slogans about examination leaks, unemployment and accountability. Police barricades narrowed the space. Uniformed personnel accumulated around the protesters. My body remained at work. My attention stayed with the march.
A march had been announced from Jantar Mantar towards Parliament. Throughout the day, I moved between office work and Instagram, where videos from the demonstration kept appearing. Students gathered under the Delhi sky. People raised slogans about examination leaks, unemployment and accountability. Police barricades narrowed the space. Uniformed personnel accumulated around the protesters. My body remained at work. My attention stayed with the march.
The images came from participants, bystanders, independent journalists and people running while recording. A camera held by a frightened person produces a different account of public violence. The frame shakes. The sound breaks. Someone screams outside the field of vision. The recording ends before the viewer understands why. These videos rarely offer a complete chronology but preserve the confusion through which violence is actually experienced. By evening, I had spent hours watching from a distance. Then Sanyam, a former colleague, called me. “Ifti bhai, are you at the protest?”
He had taken an overnight bus to Delhi because he wanted to participate in what he considered a historic moment. He asked whether he could stay at my home that night. The request was easy to accept.
I told him I wanted to visit the protest site. He shared a location where we could meet. A colleague from my present office and I left on a scooter. With several major roads blocked, we made our way through alternative routes, one of us navigating while the other drove. We eventually reached an area close to Jantar Mantar.
There, I saw personnel from the Rapid Action Force in blue protective equipment alongside the Delhi Police. Students were running as security personnel pursued them. The scene had already moved beyond a contained demonstration. It had spread into the surrounding roads, turning each corner into a place of uncertainty. We ran as well.
There was no time to determine who had crossed which barricade or which command had preceded the chase. The immediate calculation was physical: remain there and risk being struck, or move.
When we returned home, Sanyam had been beaten badly. I gave him a pain-relief spray and expected him to rest. Later that night, he said he was returning to the protest. “I have come from far away,” he told me. “I cannot sleep. I need to go.”
His words have remained with me. They carry the urgency felt by someone who has invested more than a day’s travel in the hope that physical presence might matter. He had been injured and still found absence harder to bear than the possibility of further violence.
For millions of Indians, education carries a significance that exceeds learning. It represents the most credible route out of inherited precarity. A family may possess little land, limited social influence and no professional network. It can still tell a child to study. Students spend years in coaching centres, libraries, hostels and rented rooms. Parents borrow money and postpone their own needs. Young people delay employment, relationships and other ambitions because everything has been organised around an examination date.
A leaked paper destroys far more than the integrity of a test. It steals time from those who have the smallest margin for loss. It damages faith in the relationship between effort and outcome. It informs a student who has studied honestly that discipline may be defeated by access, money or corruption. I understand a part of this world because I prepared for the Staff Selection Commission Combined Graduate Level examination for two years. I bought books, collected notes, studied the syllabus and imagined the secure government position that might exist at the end of the process.
Eventually, I concluded that I could no longer afford the uncertainty of competitive examination preparation. One day, I placed my books, notes and study material in the dustbin. I threw them away while experiencing a period of depression. The gesture felt brutal because those books contained two years of imagined life. Discarding them also released me from a future that had become increasingly difficult to believe in.
I was fortunate. When I became receptive to other possibilities, opportunities arrived. I worked in cultural organisations, editing, communications and writing. I discovered abilities that competitive examination preparation had given me little space to recognise. Luck entered at crucial moments. Many aspirants cannot take the same risk. They may have no knowledge of alternative professions. Their towns may offer few forms of employment. Their families may have committed savings to coaching fees and accommodation. Government service may represent security, social standing and protection from a lifetime of unstable labour.
A BROKEN AGREEMENT
Advice about “following one’s passion” sounds weightless under such conditions. Risk is celebrated most easily by people who can survive its consequences. For numerous aspirants, the competitive examination remains the surest available door. They accept years of preparation because the state has told them that the process will be fair. The examination offers an agreement: the candidate will submit to competition, and the institution will protect the credibility of that competition. A paper leak violates this agreement.
The leak is followed by denial, confusion, litigation, cancellation or another examination. Students must recover the time and money. Officials issue statements. Responsibility travels through departments until it becomes difficult to locate.
When students march, their anger is frequently discussed as a question of public order. The story begins at the barricade, as though the barricade appeared before the grievance. The march, however, begins in the study room. It begins with years of preparation and repeated institutional failure. It travels through the leaked paper, the unanswered demand, the hunger strike and the absent news camera. The baton arrives near the end of this chain. This sequence explains the historical uneasiness I felt when I saw students being chased near Jantar Mantar.
Perhaps that is why I eventually travelled to the protest site. I needed to cross the distance between watching and standing nearby. Once there, I discovered another distance: the gap between an image of a baton and the possibility of being struck by one.
I returned home safely. I had a job, a scooter and a room where an injured friend could rest. These circumstances form part of my privilege. Sanyam had travelled overnight, been beaten and chosen to return because he believed that the moment demanded more from him. Millions of other citizens remained at work because survival demanded their attendance there.
This is also political life in contemporary India. People follow demonstrations between meetings. They watch videos on buses. They carry anger into offices and return to household responsibilities at night. History unfolds while salaries, rent and deadlines continue their steady march.
The students at Jantar Mantar were asking the state to protect the meaning of their effort. Their demand concerned education, accountability and a future that had been promised to them. Education should lead a student towards possibility. When it leads instead to a barricade, we must ask what has gone wrong long before the police raise their batons.
Iftikar Ahmed is a Delhi-based writer whose work covers art, politics, public memory and cultural life, with a particular interest in how institutions shape individual experience.