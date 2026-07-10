Voices of resistance: The faces and stories behind the Jantar Mantar protest

KYS, besides doing plays, has released “Jantar Mantar Declaration of the Demand Charter of the Students and the Youth of India for Radical Change in the Education System” demanding a fair, transparent, and better education system for students. Close to where the “Declaration” is put up, Randhir Bharat, 71, who arrived early that day from Haridwar to support CJP, lies down on a mat, resting his head on an old green briefcase. “Ab yahin hoon (now I’m here)”, he says. His agenda, he says, is a return to ballot-based voting and the abolition of electronic voting machines (EVMs), which he feels are easy to tamper with. When asked why he wants to bring EVM controversy to a protest site that’s addressing education issues, he says: “There’s no dearth of issues.”