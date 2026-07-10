Voices of resistance: The faces and stories behind the Jantar Mantar protest

The two-month-old Cockroach Janta Party (CJP) began its round-the-clock protest at Jantar Mantar more than three weeks ago on 20 June, and has been joined by hundreds of students, parents, activists, citizens and even farmers’ groups, all in support of the demand for the resignation of education minister Dharmendra Pradhan, following multiple exam paper leaks and rescheduling of exams that have caused confusion, stress and suicides in the student community. A sea of blue tents lines the path to the podium where climate activist Sonam Wangchuk is on an indefinite hunger strike. It’s not easy to be a mere observer, while soaking in stories of people from different communities, economic strata and professions.