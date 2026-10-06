Jeffrey Archer sold 300 million books. Start with these five titles

With Kane and Abel, Archer said, “the whole of my life changed overnight”. India loved it. He thought Abel, the immigrant who starts with nothing and works his way up, was the main draw. “The Indians love Abel," he said. “I think in India it's the aspirational part of the story… the Indians are very ambitious and hardworking, and I think that's what appeals to them. Abel comes from Poland and he goes to America and he beats them all!”