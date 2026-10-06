Jeffrey Archer sold 300 million books. Start with these five titles

The first Jeffrey Archer I picked up was Shall We Tell the President? Those were the days when a book could hold my attention for hours. The cover’s promise, “6 days, 13 hours and 37 minutes to go”, reeled me in. Over the next few months, I kept borrowing and returning his books from the local library.
The first Jeffrey Archer I picked up was Shall We Tell the President? Those were the days when a book could hold my attention for hours. The cover’s promise, “6 days, 13 hours and 37 minutes to go”, reeled me in. Over the next few months, I kept borrowing and returning his books from the local library.
Archer died on Monday, October 5, aged 86, a day before his final novel, Adam & Eve, was published. In 50 years of writing, he wrote 30 novels along with short stories, plays, children’s books, and three volumes of prison diaries. He ended up selling more than 300 million copies. Even so, he doesn’t seem to find space on younger readers’ shelves now.
Archer died on Monday, October 5, aged 86, a day before his final novel, Adam & Eve, was published. In 50 years of writing, he wrote 30 novels along with short stories, plays, children’s books, and three volumes of prison diaries. He ended up selling more than 300 million copies. Even so, he doesn’t seem to find space on younger readers’ shelves now.
India was one of Archer’s biggest markets, and he visited often. In a 2019 interview to Hindustan Times, he said he had been told some 50 million Indians had read Kane and Abel, a figure he admitted included pirated copies. “it’s a wonderful number to have,” he said.
Many of those readers grew up with his books. If you’ve never read an Archer, or last did years ago, perhaps it’s time to start.
Not a Penny More, Not a Penny Less (1976)
Archer’s first novel came at a low point. He was heavily in debt in the mid-1970s after losing money in a fraudulent investment scheme. He turned part of that experience into a story about four men, an Oxford don, a Harley Street doctor, a French art dealer, and an English lord, conned by millionaire Harvey Metcalfe. The quartet sets out to get back exactly what they lost: not a penny more, not a penny less.
The novel has all his favourite themes: money, ambition, deception, and revenge. The hardback sold only 3,000 copies, but about 27 million copies were sold over the years. A 50th-anniversary edition was released this August, with the actual Aquablast share certificate from the failed investment.
Kane and Abel (1979)
If Archer is remembered for one book, it’s this one. William Lowell Kane, from a wealthy Boston banking family, and Abel Rosnovski, a penniless Polish immigrant, are born on the same day on opposite sides of the world. Their lives collide in a decades-long fight driven by ambition, rivalry and resentment.
With Kane and Abel, Archer said, “the whole of my life changed overnight”. India loved it. He thought Abel, the immigrant who starts with nothing and works his way up, was the main draw. “The Indians love Abel," he said. “I think in India it's the aspirational part of the story… the Indians are very ambitious and hardworking, and I think that's what appeals to them. Abel comes from Poland and he goes to America and he beats them all!”
Shall We Tell the President? (1977, rewritten 1985)
Florentyna Kane, daughter of Abel Rosnowski and daughter-in-law of William Kane, has just become the first woman president of the United States. The FBI learns of a plot to kill her. At 8.30pm, five people know the details. An hour later, four of them are dead. FBI agent Mark Andrews has six days to find out who is behind it and whom he can trust.
Archer first published it in 1977, with a male president under threat. After Kane and Abel and its sequel, The Prodigal Daughter, he rewrote it with Florentyna as president, making it the last part of the Kane and Abel trilogy. The countdown makes it one of his most straightforward page-turners.
As the Crow Flies (1991)
If you prefer sprawling family sagas, try As the Crow Flies. Charlie Trumper starts as a barrow boy in London’s East End and dreams of a shop that will one day be the biggest in the world. The book follows him through much of the 20th century as his stall becomes a shop, then a retail empire.
Archer based his protagonist in part on Tesco founder Jack Cohen, the son of Polish-Jewish immigrants, who started by selling goods from a market stall. Charlie ended up becoming one of his favourite characters. “Charlie returns to the place he loves most, doing the thing he loves most which he learnt with his grandfather. This is one of my favourite endings, watching Charlie come full circle and be back home,” Archer wrote on his website.
The William Warwick novels (2019-2025)
William Warwick began inside another series. Harry Clifton, the novelist at the centre of the Clifton Chronicles, writes detective books about a policeman called William Warwick. When Archer finished the seven-volume Clifton series, readers kept asking about Warwick, so he gave the detective his own.
It began with Nothing Ventured in 2019, with Warwick a young constable who joins the Metropolitan Police rather than become a barrister, as his father wants. Eight novels take him from constable to commander, each in a different area of crime. An early piece of advice sticks: “Accept nothing, believe no one, and challenge everything.”
The last, End Game, released in 2025, is set at the London Olympics in 2012, with Warwick running security as a conspiracy threatens the Games. Archer mixed fact and fiction: of 22 incidents connected to the Olympics in the book, 13 really happened and nine were invented.
If you want more options, try the seven-volume Clifton Chronicles, A Prisoner of Birth, the short stories, and the prison diaries. And, of course, the novel everyone is sure to reach for now: Adam & Eve.
Teja Lele is an independent journalist.