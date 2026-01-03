Jewellery trends 2026: Statement earrings, vintage designs and unapologetically expressive

Besides being a valuable item, jewellery continues to evolve as a powerful form of personal expression, blending emotional meaning with contemporary design sensibilities. The year ahead reflects a growing shift toward individuality, heritage appreciation, and styling freedom, where jewellery is no longer confined to tradition or occasion-based wear.

Here are some key jewellery trends that will define how consumers style, collect, and connect with jewellery this year.

Statement Earrings Reimagined

Statement earrings take centre stage in 2026, redefining how jewellery anchors a look. From oversized hoops to architectural drops, statement earrings offer instant impact while remaining versatile enough for everyday styling. Earrings have become the most expressive category in jewellery right now.

Hoops, in particular, are being reimagined through bold proportions, sculptural silhouettes, and layered constructions that move beyond classic circular forms. These designs reflect a growing desire for jewellery that feels bold yet refined, allowing wearers to express personality through a single, striking piece.

Vintage is in

View full Image Vintage elements such as antique-inspired cuts and traditional motifs are being reinterpreted with modern proportions and finishes ( Courtesy Amrapali )

Heritage-inspired jewellery continues to gain prominence in 2026, driven by a renewed appreciation for craftsmanship and timeless design. Vintage elements such as antique-inspired cuts, traditional motifs, and classic silhouettes are being reinterpreted with modern proportions and finishes.

This revival is less about nostalgia and more about longevity. Consumers are gravitating toward jewellery that carries a sense of history while fitting seamlessly into contemporary wardrobes. These pieces also offer depth and storytelling, while modern interpretations ensure they remain relevant and wearable. The resurgence of vintage aesthetics reflects a broader shift toward meaningful purchases that transcend fleeting trends.

Keeping it personalised Jewellery in 2026 becomes increasingly personal, with symbolic and customised elements shaping design preferences. Initials, charms, talismans, and motifs inspired by beliefs, identity, or milestones allow jewellery to function as a form of self-expression.

This shift underscores a move away from purely decorative jewellery toward pieces that feel intimate and intentional. Jewellery becomes a medium through which individuals express who they are, what they value, and the stories they carry. The rise of symbolic adornment highlights a deeper emotional connection between the wearer and the piece, making jewellery more than just an accessory.

Mixing metals Traditional rules around matching metals are being redefined in 2026, giving rise to mixed-metal styling and layered combinations. Gold, silver, and darker tones are worn together, creating contrast, depth, and visual interest.

Layering chains, stacking rings, and mixing finishes encourage creativity and individuality in styling. Rather than uniformity, the focus shifts to personal curation. Mixed metals allow people to experiment freely and style jewellery in a way that feels organic and personal. This trend celebrates imperfection and individuality, making jewellery more adaptable to everyday wear. The ease and versatility of layered styling also make it a defining feature of modern jewellery wardrobes.



Akanksha Arora is the CEO of Tribe Amrapali.

