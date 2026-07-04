Reviving the commons: Can digital freedom prevail in an age of corporate enclosure?

If the commons is truly real, it has to be lived and felt in the hands and hopes of everyday people. Whether in bustling tech cities or quiet rural villages, you’ll find communities of artists or creators rolling up their sleeves to protect technology and culture from being fenced off. Their ways of doing can differ but they share a simple conviction: technology shouldn’t just serve a privileged few, and culture is too rich to be flattened into dull algorithms. These real-life stories—messy, inventive and sometimes fragile—remind us what’s at stake, and just how much can happen when people come together to build something for everyone.