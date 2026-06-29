Jim Collins on his new book ‘What to Make of a Life’ and surviving the AI transition

If you browse the bookshelves of CEOs, chances are you will come across the name Jim Collins. The management thinker commands an almost cult-like following in the business world, having authored bestselling classics such as Good to Great, Built to Last and Great by Choice, all of which grapple with a central question–what does it take for a company to become truly great?
After decades spent studying why some companies endure and flourish while others fade away, Collins has turned his piercing gaze to a far more personal question: What to Make of a Life, which is the title of his new book.
Built on a decade-long research project examining the lives of acclaimed writers, musicians, athletes, activists, scientists, political leaders and other public figures, the book explores how even the most accomplished individuals encounter "cliffs" (rupture points that force them to confront who they are) and "fogs", which he defines as prolonged periods of uncertainty when the path ahead is anything but clear. Yet, despite tremendous setbacks, these individuals manage to keep their inner fires burning, discovering meaning, purpose and fulfillment across decades.
In an exclusive interview with Mint, Collins discusses what drew him towards this more personal subject, whether the book's insights resonate in a country like India, and what companies can do to thrive in the age of AI. Edited excerpts:
What prompted you to write about individual lives after decades of writing about companies?
I've always been fascinated by all the human drama of people and leaders and how they would create something visionary and spectacular in the world. Great companies don't build themselves, people build companies, and I was always fascinated by what led people to do such audacious things.
The seeds of my latest book predate all of my prior work studying great companies. I begin the book with the story of how as a young kid I desperately hoped that my father could be a father and provide me guidance, but he couldn't be that person and so I was on my own, in the fog of life. I had no framework or ways of understanding how to live a life. Much later, my wife Joanne had to give up her successful athletic career due to an injury. That was, as I define in the book, a cliff moment, which are events that change the trajectory of your life.
All these experiences came together in 2013, when I thought to myself that I’ve done a lot of work on what makes great companies, but perhaps now it was time to take on this big question—what to make of a life.
What common factors help both companies and individuals reach their full potential?
I wasn't looking specifically for links between my past work and this new project, but now that it's done, I can see some real ways in which there's a blending. And it is in the area of people.
There's a phrase in Good to Great which goes “first who, then what”, which means you’ve got to get the right people on the bus before figuring out where to drive it. You’ve got to have the right people in the key seats, which means aligning people's responsibilities in frame with what they’re encoded for, feeding their inner fire.
The same person can be a lightning bug or a lightning bolt, depending on whether they're in frame or not. So now, I’ve begun challenging leadership teams by asking them if they’re really thinking about each person and whether they are in frame.
This sort of flows into our personal lives. For instance, I used to spend a lot of emotional energy feeling frustrated with what people are not. But after doing this study, I came to realise that every person has their own beautiful constellation, and when they're in frame with that, it’s a really beautiful thing to see. So now I don't try to change people into what they're not. Instead, I try to move the frame so that it highlights what they are and fits with what they’re encoded for.
This has been a profound transformation for me personally because my relationship with my team and the people in my life has profoundly changed, because I’m no longer trying to change them. Imagine how marvellous it will be if business leaders would do the same with their teams.