Jim Collins on his new book ‘What to Make of a Life’ and surviving the AI transition

So as a company, what you really have to understand is how does our flywheel really turn, and how does this great technology (AI) fit to accelerate our flywheel? So the message I give to corporate leaders about AI is that it is incredible and is going to have a profound impact, but it's not going to do you any good unless you know how to harness it to your flywheel. One of my role models is Peter Drucker, and he lived with a giant question his entire life, which is how do we make society both more productive and more humane. Think how beautiful that question is. This is my lens of looking at AI. How do we employ AI in a way that can make society both more productive and more humane.