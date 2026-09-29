The quiet grief of losing a job and the unspoken struggle to make peace with change

Come Sunday, my mother would never want to miss a show of old-style Malayalam tear-jerkers on TV. Not the New Wave ones from the 1970s and 80s but the older-style weepies with tales of terminal illness, noble suffering and operatic loss that ended sometimes with a suicide or two. She would sit with big, fat tears streaming down her face, framed by the eerie blue light, absently kneading a bowl of roti maavu.

I think now that she may have been doing something more than crying at the screen. The weepies were perhaps providing the only available vessel for the week’s accumulation of unnamed pinpricks: the nasty colleague, the interminable commute, the sagging financials, the unwell spouse. A place to put all the small griefs that had nowhere else to go.

I recognise it now because I am looking for the same vessel. Middle-aged, responsible, going through job loss for the second time and setting up my own consultancy. Underneath the anxiety and the practical scramble, I find an intense, shapeless grief for the sudden loss of identity, income, and the daily camaraderie of colleagues. I feel like an imposter even naming it. So many others are in worse condition, and they are not crying about it.

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That instinct—to summarily dismiss our own grief—has a name. In his 1989 book, psychologist Kenneth Doka described it as “disenfranchised grief”, which “persons experience when they incur a loss that is not or cannot be openly acknowledged, publicly mourned, or socially supported.” At its heart, the concept is about something many of us have felt but rarely had words for: that society has unspoken rules about who is allowed to grieve, what counts as a real loss, and how sorrow should look. When grief falls outside these rules, it is denied. Ironically, I came across the term while applying for a job at a startup which is into coaching and counselling.

The term covers a wide range of losses—unacknowledged relationships, miscarriage, pet death—and crucially, job loss, particularly when it was central to identity and self-worth. A 2025 qualitative study of Indian professionals affected by AI-induced job displacement found that the psychological impact included not just anxiety about the future but a profound disruption of identity—particularly among those whose sense of self had been built around their professional expertise. The worst of it, as Doka identified, is that the very circumstances that make these griefs harder to bear also strip away the support that would ordinarily help. A death gets mourners, ceremony, an official grieving period. A job loss gets a few sympathetic WhatsApp messages and the instruction to update your LinkedIn.

Industry experts estimate that between 25,000 and 35,000 technology jobs could be cut in India during 2026 alone, many of them quietly, through performance-linked exits and role eliminations. TCS’s decision to cut over 12,000 jobs in July signaled what analysts think is the start of a broader AI-fuelled trend that could eliminate around half a million jobs from India’s $283-billion IT sector over the next two to three years. Media and communications are not far behind— sectors where seniority offers no protection. A friend in a senior role at a tech company admitted that she had been bracing for the axe until an AI introduction project landed in her lap at the last moment. She called it irony. I called it Tuesday.

These are the headline numbers. What they don’t count is the particular cost to those in their middle years—professionals for whom this is the sudden erasure of an identity built over decades. A 2024 global study found that unemployment substantially increases the risk of mental disorders—and the burden falls hardest on those in their peak working years, for whom a job is also the primary source of income and identity. The grief is not irrational.

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Starting over I know this first-hand, twice over. The first time I encountered disenfranchised grief, it was a miscarriage. Early losses are something women of childbearing years are supposed to endure. I needed a 10-day Vipassana retreat to mourn— not the conventional response, but the only ceremony I could find with my spouse. When I returned and spoke about it openly to colleagues, many were taken aback.

This time, I refused to name the loss. Jumped right back to work—scouting for freelance projects, updating the portfolio—while being surprised by bouts of grief I wouldn’t acknowledge even to myself. The days had a punishing logic: applications, interviews, social media updates, self-improvement reading, lists, schedules—and then nothing. At some point I tried to book myself onto a meditation retreat, the way I had earlier. The retreat was full and I hadn’t booked in advance. Even that small failure felt like further evidence of something, though I couldn’t have said what.

Doka outlined the path through disenfranchised grief in his research, later popularised by grief counsellors: name the loss, find people who will understand, be honest about what you feel, and build a ritual around it.

The advice is sound and also, in the moment, nearly impossible. Friends are busy and far between. The instinct to present a whole self is overwhelming. And there is always the fear, particular to women (and men) navigating professional reinvention, that opening up will make people think you are asking for a job.

Maybe the ritual doesn’t have to be orthodox. Have a chunky work diary burnt to ashes and thrown into the nearest water body. Hold a boisterous quitting party with ex-colleagues. Write a blog that three people read. Or do what my mother did: find the nearest available vessel for all the grief that has no name and let it carry you for an hour. The portfolio can wait.

Sandhya Soman is a communications consultant and writer based in Bengaluru.

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