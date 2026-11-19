On 2 November 2007, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to communication minister A Raja expressing concern over the clamour for telecom licenses in the country, against the worrying backdrop of spectrum scarcity, and drew Raja’s attention to the need to address spectrum pricing. Singh suggested a revision to the entry fee for licenses, and a fair and transparent method of auction.
Raj read the letter but completely disregarded the suggestions, writes former IAS officer J.S. Deepak in his recent memoir, I Dared to Dial Differently. Raja’s response to the PM’s letter on the same day said it would be unfair, discriminatory and arbitrary to auction spectrum as it would deny applicants a level playing field. The PM’s advice was not only ignored but after a scant few hours of deliberation, it was “completely trashed”, Deepak writes.
Deepak joined the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the Ministry of Communications as joint secretary in 2008, the time when the allocation of 2G licences had become a major political row. A 1982-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Deepak retired in 2018 after which he served as Permanent Ambassador of India to the World Trade Organization in Geneva till May 2020. The book traces his career spanning 38 years, holding senior positions in the state and Centre, and is built around personal encounters, administrative challenges and episodes revealing the workings of government from within.
Soon after joining DoT in April 2008, Deepak was tasked with helping design and conduct the spectrum auctions. The assignment came amid public anger over the allocation of a scarce national resource and questions about transparency in the licensing process. His recollection of being warned that the auction was like “a bomb waiting to explode” conveys the institutional anxiety surrounding the exercise. ‘Pass it on as soon as you can’, a colleague told him. “Not a very encouraging start to my new innings in the Government of India,” writes, Deepak, who is now Group Director at Bharti Enterprises.
Deepak’s insider’s account moves beyond the 2G scam. It describes the administrative work involved in designing an auction, coordinating committees and taking decisions under intense scrutiny. It makes a distinction between the 2G licence allocation and the 3G auction, trying bring into focus a larger issue: how transparent procedures and institutional design can shape the management of public resources.
Deepak was born and brought up in Bengaluru, but the book’s most revealing passages are from his early postings in Uttar Pradesh. While his two stints with the DoT are perhaps the memoir’s strongest sections, the book also covers critical subjects like caste and patronage in Uttar Pradesh. A visit to a village in Agra early in his career in 1983 brought him face to face with the extraordinary deference accorded to a revenue official. He describes the ceremonial washing of the official’s feet as an illustration of how deeply authority is embedded in rural social relations. Elsewhere, he recounts an instance of children from upper-caste families being kept away from midday meals because their parents objected to food prepared by a Dalit cook during his posting in Agra.