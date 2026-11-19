On 2 November 2007, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to communication minister A Raja expressing concern over the clamour for telecom licenses in the country, against the worrying backdrop of spectrum scarcity, and drew Raja’s attention to the need to address spectrum pricing. Singh suggested a revision to the entry fee for licenses, and a fair and transparent method of auction.
On 2 November 2007, then Prime Minister Manmohan Singh wrote a letter to communication minister A Raja expressing concern over the clamour for telecom licenses in the country, against the worrying backdrop of spectrum scarcity, and drew Raja’s attention to the need to address spectrum pricing. Singh suggested a revision to the entry fee for licenses, and a fair and transparent method of auction.
Raj read the letter but completely disregarded the suggestions, writes former IAS officer J.S. Deepak in his recent memoir, I Dared to Dial Differently. Raja’s response to the PM’s letter on the same day said it would be unfair, discriminatory and arbitrary to auction spectrum as it would deny applicants a level playing field. The PM’s advice was not only ignored but after a scant few hours of deliberation, it was “completely trashed”, Deepak writes.
Raj read the letter but completely disregarded the suggestions, writes former IAS officer J.S. Deepak in his recent memoir, I Dared to Dial Differently. Raja’s response to the PM’s letter on the same day said it would be unfair, discriminatory and arbitrary to auction spectrum as it would deny applicants a level playing field. The PM’s advice was not only ignored but after a scant few hours of deliberation, it was “completely trashed”, Deepak writes.
Deepak joined the Department of Telecommunications (DoT) in the Ministry of Communications as joint secretary in 2008, the time when the allocation of 2G licences had become a major political row. A 1982-batch IAS officer of the Uttar Pradesh cadre, Deepak retired in 2018 after which he served as Permanent Ambassador of India to the World Trade Organization in Geneva till May 2020. The book traces his career spanning 38 years, holding senior positions in the state and Centre, and is built around personal encounters, administrative challenges and episodes revealing the workings of government from within.
Soon after joining DoT in April 2008, Deepak was tasked with helping design and conduct the spectrum auctions. The assignment came amid public anger over the allocation of a scarce national resource and questions about transparency in the licensing process. His recollection of being warned that the auction was like “a bomb waiting to explode” conveys the institutional anxiety surrounding the exercise. ‘Pass it on as soon as you can’, a colleague told him. “Not a very encouraging start to my new innings in the Government of India,” writes, Deepak, who is now Group Director at Bharti Enterprises.
Deepak’s insider’s account moves beyond the 2G scam. It describes the administrative work involved in designing an auction, coordinating committees and taking decisions under intense scrutiny. It makes a distinction between the 2G licence allocation and the 3G auction, trying bring into focus a larger issue: how transparent procedures and institutional design can shape the management of public resources.
Deepak was born and brought up in Bengaluru, but the book’s most revealing passages are from his early postings in Uttar Pradesh. While his two stints with the DoT are perhaps the memoir’s strongest sections, the book also covers critical subjects like caste and patronage in Uttar Pradesh. A visit to a village in Agra early in his career in 1983 brought him face to face with the extraordinary deference accorded to a revenue official. He describes the ceremonial washing of the official’s feet as an illustration of how deeply authority is embedded in rural social relations. Elsewhere, he recounts an instance of children from upper-caste families being kept away from midday meals because their parents objected to food prepared by a Dalit cook during his posting in Agra.
Deepak describes life in the civil services as “always difficult, sometimes dark, but never dull”. He doesn’t shy away from tackling caste: He suggests that caste was not generally a direct basis of discrimination among officers, but acknowledges its considerable influence in political appointments and administrative decisions. “For high-profile positions like that of Chief Secretary, caste again played a role, less as criterion for judging the incumbent and more to make a political statement. And this has been a feature, more or less, in most governments in UP till date,” Deepak writes.
The memoir also examines the price of resisting political pressure. Deepak recounts how in 2007, under Mulayam Singh Yadav’s government, he was removed as state project director of Sarva Shiksha Abhiyan in Uttar Pradesh after filing an FIR against more than 200 schools allegedly cheating the government to claim subsidies.
The anecdotes about political leaders and ministers offer a more personal view of power. “Upon his arrival in Buenos Aires for the 11th Minister meeting of the WTO in December 2017, [then Union minister of industry and commerce Suresh] Prabhu threw a fit when he discovered that the hosts had provided him with a Peugeot car and not a Mercedes,” Deepak notes. The Indian ambassador to Argentina, who was at the airport to receive the minister, saved the day and offered his Mercedes.
In another example, Deepak writes that public perception about Mayawati, the former chief minister of Uttar Pradesh, was, to an extent, unfair and prejudiced. According to him, many IAS officers he knew, without much acquaintance or access to the BSP chief, made it a habit to “narrate drawing-room tales full of prejudice and exaggeration to show her in poor light.”
On former PM Manmohan Singh, Deepak writes, “As Joint Secretary Telecom, I saw him grapple with various crisis in the sector. He may not have been able to have his way on the 2G issue and the future of BSNL, but the views he expressed in meetings and notes were honest, wise and judicious. Had he prevailed, the country might have been spared the 2G scam and the mess the BSNL finds itself in today.”
Usually, the recollections of people and decisions by those in power reflect the author’s own vantage point. But this is a memoir concerned with more than just the career of a senior bureaucrat. In I Dared to Dial Differently, Deepak lays out the little details and cites instances to show why the District Collector and its office, with all its shortcomings, is still considered the mai-baap, a guardian for those in distress, and a veritable shield against oppression in smaller towns in India.
I Dared to Dial Differently inevitably brings to mind English, August, Upamanyu Chatterjee’s 1988 novel about the struggles of a civil servant in a rural area. Both offer an insider’s view of the bureaucracy, exploring the space available to officials who seek to uphold rules. However, what is missing in Deepak’s memoir is the emotional depth with which Chatterjee brings to life the babu. Clearly, Deepak does not enjoy the creative licence that fiction afforded Chatterjee.
“In India, the corrupt accuse the corrupt of being corrupt and the corrupt investigate the corrupt and absolve the corrupt of being corrupt,” Deepak writes, elaborating how by mid 1990s, things had deteriorated to the extent that the number of corrupt officers in Uttar Pradesh cadre had not only swelled but they had also become arrogantly aggressive.
As in the 80s, now too Deepak’s book proves, the underlying tension is between the ideal of an impartial civil service and the pressures generated by political power and social hierarchy.