Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, the new luxurious one-stop food haven in Dubai

Is it a superyacht at the tip of a peninsula? Or is it a luxury resort in Dubai’s poshest Jumeirah beach area? From 25,000 ft in the sky, it seems like a gorgeous yacht sitting in the shimmering waters.

Squint a little and you’d know it is the superyacht-shaped Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab resort, the culmination of Jumeirah’s nautical trilogy that includes wave-shaped Jumeirah Beach Hotel and the iconic sail-shaped Jumeirah Burj Al Arab. Drawing on the majesty of the world’s finest yachts, other interior design features inspired by the hue of golden hour include marble-clad surfaces, organic wood, soft-edged seating, handcrafted silk carpets, hand-blown crystal lights, and textured fabrics.

The entrance to Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab which has been designed by architect Shaun Killa, who also designed Dubai’s Museum of the Future.

But it is its culinary artistry that brings the high-heeled and the deep pockets to the 386-key resort.

With 11 restaurants and four bars, Jumeriah Marsa Al Arab is the toniest spot for gourmands - a Viennoiserie by celebrated pastry chef Pierre Hermé. Probably the world’s most talked-about hotel breakfast at The Fore, the biggest Tsipouro in the UAE, a gin wall, scrumptious pains suisses, Arabic mezze, and an Indian restaurant by Michelin-star chef Manav Tuli that celebrates Bombay’s rich culinary heritage.

A view of the Resort Pool at Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab.

In Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, good food from everywhere is under one roof. Just dress elegantly, pull the chair, dig the fork into ambrosia, and quaff elixir from the heavens. In Dubai, this is what a sumptuous feast looks like.

Iliana (Greek Mediterranean): A chic restaurant with a rooftop bar that has a Greek-inspired menu anchored by fresh seafood and meat. Do not miss the biggest Tsipouro (a Greek spirit distilled from grape pomace, the byproduct of winemaking) collection in the UAE.

Signature Dishes: Tuna Fasolakia, Orzo Gemista, Fish Giouvetsada, Lobster Pandesia Pasta, Bougatsa.

Kira, where Japanese meets Mediterranean culinary artistry.

Kinugawa (Japanese): A contemporary Japanese dining experience, blending traditional techniques with French refinement, overlooking the adult pool.

Signature Dishes: Suzuki Stracciatella, Salmon Taruto, Crab Mango Roll, Lamb Chops Shiso, Black Cod Miso.

Kids' policy: 12+ on weekdays; no kids on weekends

Rialto outdoor dining

Rialto (Italian) & Rialto Bar: Led by the resort’s Executive Chef, Roberto Rispoli, it is an Italian restaurant and bar inspired by the glamour of Italy’s Golden Age, featuring bold Northern Italian flavours. The Rialto bar carries forward the cultural heritage of 1950s Italy and is rooted in the tradition of the Venetian Carnival.

Signature Dishes: Pecorino al Tartufo, Carpaccio di Tonno al Tartufo Nero, Il Raviolo di Rialto.

Breakfast at The Fore offers stunning views of Burj Al Arab and the superyacht marina

The Fore: Offers a grand breakfast experience with views of Burj Al Arab and the superyacht marina. As the day progresses, The Fore transforms into four distinct restaurants and a sophisticated bar.

Umi Kei (Japanese): Led by Chef Yukou Nishimura, Umi Kei blends refined Japanese classics with modern culinary artistry. At its heart lies an open robatayaki grill.

Signature Dishes: Potato Mochi, Hamachi Carpaccio, Classic Chicken Ramen

The Bombay Club by Chef Manav Tuli (Indian): An elevated take on Indian cuisine, inspired by the culinary heritage of Western India and the exclusive Gymkhana club culture.

Signature Dishes: Bohri Lamb Biryani, Guinea Fowl Samosa, Signature Tandoori Lobster.

Mirabelle (French Mediterranean): A Mediterranean brasserie that focuses on fresh seafood, classic French dishes, and refined Mediterranean flavours.

Signature Dishes: The Oyster Ritual, Grand Plateau de la Mer, Chicken Albuféra.

Madame Li (Pan-Asian Fusion): Led by Chef Mehmet Ipar, Madame Li showcases classics and contemporary dishes from China and Southeast Asia.

Signature Dishes: Beef & Shimeji Mushroom Rice, Lobster Cheung Fun, Wagyu & Foie Gras Dumpling

The Commodore Club (European): An all-day dining destination, it serves a refined morning-inspired menu until 6 pm, making it a go-to destination for leisurely brunches and late risers.

Signature Dishes: Breakfast Specialities include The Commodore Omelette, Menemen, and Croissant Toast with Poached Egg.

All-Day Dining favourites include the Crispy Tuna Potato, Ají Amarillo Gambas, and Wagyu Beef Sliders.

Orizonto (Mediterranean): A chic Eastern Mediterranean restaurant led by Head Chef Stephanie Haywood.

Signature Dishes: Wagyu Kofta, Poached King crab leg, Dry-aged T-bone Grilled Frisona.

Pierre Herme, French pastry chef and chocolatier’s store in the Lobby Lounge

The Lobby Lounge & Pierre Hermé Paris: The Lobby Lounge offers an all-day dining experience featuring an exquisite selection of canapés, warm and cold savouries, and the legendary artistry of Pierre Hermé. Try macarons, the Signature Collection and for a true masterpiece, savour the 2000 Feuilles (layers of flawlessly caramelised puff pastry enveloping a hazelnut praline).

The Cullinan (European): Steakhouse, renowned for its premium meat and seafood selections, features a chef’s open kitchen and curated sommelier pairings.

LITT Bar Club: A cocktail bar club.

Marsa Al Arab Marina (International): Marsa Al Arab Marina features six diverse venues - Feels Café, Meat the Fish, Public, CutFish, Salt, and Heaf - showcasing global flavours by the water.

Good to know: Address: Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, Umm Suqeim 3, Jumeirah Road, Dubai, United Arab Emirates.

Email: MAAreservations@jumeirah.com.

Phone: +971 4 540 8888

Tourism Dirham Fee: Hotels in Dubai charge a per-night Tourism Dirham Fee that depends on the hotel’s star rating. In Jumeirah Marsa Al Arab, it is AED 80 a night.

Getting there: There are several direct flights to Dubai from major Indian cities. Mumbai-Dubai-Mumbai or New Delhi-Dubai-New Delhi economy return flight costs roughly ₹21,000.

Visa: Apply online through GDFRA official website. If you have a valid visa or residence permit from the US, the UK or Canada, you are eligible for visa on arrival. A 30-day single-entry tourist visa costs around ₹7,799, and a 60-day visa costs around ₹13,000.

City Pass: Buy Dubai Pass from iVenture Card or Go Dubai Pass from Go City (check options and inclusions before buying).

Currency: UAE Dirham (AED). 1 AED = around INR 24.00

