I drove the Kalki 2898 AD car. It's fit for an apocalyptic world
SummaryWith its strong build and engineering, the monstrous car looks like something out of ‘Transformers’
It’s 47 degrees Celsius. Power lines are buzzing over my head, and the terrain is open and arid, except for the freshly laid tarmac of the Coastt High Performance Centre race track in Coimbatore, Tamil Nadu. It feels like I’m in Martian terrain. More so because of what’s in front of me: Bujji. It’s a mammoth vehicle that makes you believe you’ve stepped out of reality.