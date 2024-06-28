I drove the Kalki 2898 AD car. It's fit for an apocalyptic world

I’ve been an automotive journalist for over 20 years and driven everything from a tractor to a Sherp, but this is quite unlike anything I’ve ever seen. The gargantuan machine is over 6m long, 3m wide and 2m tall. Its sheer size blows me away, and I see the hubless front wheels—yes, I can see through and through the centre of the wheel. Purpose built, the 34.5-inch wheels with inches of rubber, crafted by Ceat, function with the rims mounted on taper roller bearings and then on to the hollow hubs. It’s all done to create a cool-looking wheel. While there are two wheels in front and only one in the rear, it is a far cry from a Polaris Slingshot (the three-wheeled motorcycle). The rear axle weighs about 3 tonnes, and the wheel’s frame pivots on the vertical and horizontal axis.