Keki Daruwalla (1937-2024): The police officer turned poet

His interest in the trajectories of empire—how and why people are guided by ‘movements’ of capital, faith and politics—culminated in his debut novel For Pepper and Christ (2009). An ambitious novel marked by Daruwalla’s elegant, lyrical prose, the book followed an expansive cast of characters (priests, merchants, soldiers, voyagers) across the globe during the 15th century, the time of Vasco Da Gama and Christopher Columbus. Some of these themes can be observed across Daruwalla’s short fiction as well, albeit on a smaller scale. In the story ‘Amphibious Train’ (from the 2014 collection Islands), the embattled president of the island Santa Xavier wants to build a rail track for his people, despite mounting protests from a section of the populace. This is an experimental story with an unreliable narrator and has more in common with Garcia Marquez-style magic realism than the ironic realism of Daruwalla’s poetry. In the 1996 short fiction collection The Minister of Permanent Unrest, the title story is set in a fictional Latin American dictatorship.