Travel: America's mushroom capital Kennett Square's unexpected offerings

I walk past the ice-cream display freezer at La Michoacana in Kennett Square, a borough in Chester County, Pennsylvania, US. Those are some unusual flavours: rice pudding, avocado, tamarind and corn (dusted with chilli powder). But there’s one that seems out of place: mushroom. I decide to give it a try since I’m in the “mushroom capital of the world". The earthy, subtly nutty ice cream surprises me: it has a creamy texture, a hint of umami sweetness, and an almost caramelised mushroom undertone. The scoop shop owner smiles; she’s seen that look of surprise many times.

Kennett Square sits in the heart of lush Brandywine Valley. Here, mushrooms aren’t just food; they’re an identity. Shops in the quaint town are dedicated to mushrooms: the fungi are emblazoned on T-shirts and greeting cards, stamped on coffee mugs and tea towels, carved into lamp posts and magnets, and stirred into everything from soup to coffee.

This isn’t a gimmick. Farms in the region account for over 50% of all mushrooms produced in the US.

The Mushroom Farmers of Pennsylvania, an advocacy group for the region’s growers, traces Kennett Square’s mushroom legacy back to 1885, when William Swayne, a Quaker florist, began cultivating mushrooms in the unused space beneath his greenhouse’s carnation beds.

The borough’s geography and infrastructure played a key role in the mushroom industry’s growth, with a rail line through nearby Avondale offering easy access to major markets like New York City, Philadelphia, and Washington, D.C.

In 1931, a story in West Chester’s Daily Local News stated that there were more than 500 mushroom houses across Kennett Square and within a 10-mile radius, all responsible for 85% of mushroom production in the US.

The family-run Phillips Mushroom Farms, which started in 1927 and now offers farm tours, was one of them. Tina Ellor, a mycologist at Phillips Mushroom Farms, reveals more about the kinds of shrooms grown in and around Kennett Square: white button mushrooms, yes, but also crimini, enoki, shiitake, snowball, portobello, oyster, and lion’s mane.

“Mushrooms aren’t hard to find in nature. But only about 1,000 varieties are edible," she says, adding that Kennett Square is keeping mushrooms at the forefront of people’s attention in the culinary, medicinal arena, and regulatory arena.

“They should be less condiment, more main meal. Regular mushroom consumption can add years to our lives and life to our years," she says, showcasing the Mushroom Exhibit, an informative display which reveals more about the edible fungus—its growing process, health and dietary benefits, and medicinal uses.

The on-site gift shop has a variety of fresh, dried, and speciality mushrooms on offer. The mushroom memorabilia, including tees, towels, books, ceramics, and other keepsakes, is eye-catching, more so the ones with puns: “I have questionable morels", “I’m in truffle", “I’m a fungi", “So mushroom to grow", “Porto-hello", “Shiit-ake happens", and more.

Ellor says the shroom obsession peaks every September at the Kennett Square Mushroom Festival, now in its 40th year. The 2025 edition (6-7 September) will feature cooking demos, farm tours, grower exhibits, a mushroom cook-off, and even a “Mushroom Drop"—like Times Square, but yummier.

However, there’s more to Kennett Square than mushrooms. Originally home to the Lenape tribe, Kennett Square has a rich heritage. It’s where British soldiers camped during the Revolutionary War of 1777 and a military encampment was set up during the War of 1812.

Over the next couple of days, I explore more of Greater Philadelphia, celebrated as the “Garden Capital of America". Among its crown jewels is Longwood Gardens, a sprawling 1,000-acre estate that blends Italian, French and English horticultural styles across formal gardens, meadows, woodlands and dazzling fountains.

At the estate’s restaurant, 1906, I dine with views of the grand fountain garden. The menu pays homage to the region’s signature ingredient—mushrooms. Standouts include a shiitake skewer, mushroom bisque, and a rich tagliatelle with cremini and beech mushrooms, capped off with a dazzling illuminated fountain show set to songs by Pennsylvania’s own Taylor Swift.

Chanticleer, often described as a “pleasure garden," comprises tall trees, manicured lawns, and artfully designed landscapes. Highlights include the evocative Ruin Garden, peaceful Pond Garden, and the lush Asian Woods, enhanced by the bridges, benches, paths and sculptural furniture.

The woman ringing up my bill at Talula’s Table, a gourmet food market and café, is chatty, more so when she realises that I’m not a local. “Don’t miss the historic Longwood Cemetery, the Brandywine Museum of Art, and the Valley Forge National Historical Park," she suggests.

As I sip my to-go coffee and walk past the Mushroom Cap, a store that stocks unusual gifts and a range of fresh mushrooms, I realise that mushrooms aren’t just grown in Kennett Square; they’re celebrated. It’s where fungi flourish into fun, folklore, flavour—and even ice cream.

Teja Lele writes on travel and lifestyle.

