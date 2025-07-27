Travel: America's mushroom capital Kennett Square's unexpected offerings

I walk past the ice-cream display freezer at La Michoacana in Kennett Square, a borough in Chester County, Pennsylvania, US. Those are some unusual flavours: rice pudding, avocado, tamarind and corn (dusted with chilli powder). But there’s one that seems out of place: mushroom. I decide to give it a try since I’m in the “mushroom capital of the world". The earthy, subtly nutty ice cream surprises me: it has a creamy texture, a hint of umami sweetness, and an almost caramelised mushroom undertone. The scoop shop owner smiles; she’s seen that look of surprise many times.