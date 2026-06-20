Travel: A Kenya safari and the art of slowing down

Repeatedly, this safari seemed to be reminding me that any control I thought I had over time, was illusory. The ceaseless choreography of thinking-ahead and working-backwards which propelled my life back home, was out-of-step here. The Mara had its own rhythm. Laid-back. Like the pod of hippopotamuses who stay submerged in water for more than 16 hours a day. Entirely sure of their purpose in the world. No anxiety to be more, to do better. Quiet. Like the giraffes, those gorgeous, meditative creatures who go through life without a voice box. No pressing need to make their presence felt or be constantly heard. And unhurried. Like the African elephants who roam heavy and pregnant for 22 whole months before giving birth. The pulse of the Mara was gentle. Hush, it seemed to say, slow now, watch now, breathe now.