Travel: A Kenya safari and the art of slowing down

"Look, lion!”
Our guide stopped our land cruiser and pointed to a large male sunning himself by a formation of rocks. We immediately looked out of the window. Not with the mad enthusiasm of a week ago, but keen enough. “Stop?” the guide asked, and received a unanimous yes.
It was our eighth day in the savannah and we’d seen more than our fill of the big cats, but an unobstructed view of a grown lion sprawled and resplendent in his natural habitat is not one you just pass without pause or comment.
We had begun our Kenyan safari by driving south-east from the Nairobi airport towards the Amboseli National Park, famed for its stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro and the herds of African Bush elephants that roam the dusty plains in tight matriarchal units of grandmother, daughters and calves. Vast and staggering in a way that made you rethink the scope of your own existence, it was a fitting introduction to the pace and priorities of this holiday.
Two days later, we had entered the Great Rift Valley to visit Lake Naivasha in pursuit of fish-eagles, black-winged kites and herons, storks and starlings. Out in the boat, there had been much back and forth of binoculars as we spotted waterbucks, wildebeest and impalas on the nearby Crescent Island, a bonus to what was supposed to have been a birding trip. And now, we were in the Mara, or rather on our way out, after four glorious days of spotting and sightings.
“He’s getting up!” one of the kids yelled, and we saw that the lion had spotted a lioness and was lumbering towards her.
“What a treat,” said our guide, who had informed us just that morning that since we were leaving the Mara that day, we didn’t have the park ticket which allowed vehicles to keep their roof tops open, which meant we were not to expect any major sightings. “Lion and lioness coming to say goodbye to you, huh?” he added with a grin.