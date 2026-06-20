Travel: A Kenya safari and the art of slowing down

"Look, lion!”
"Look, lion!”
Our guide stopped our land cruiser and pointed to a large male sunning himself by a formation of rocks. We immediately looked out of the window. Not with the mad enthusiasm of a week ago, but keen enough. “Stop?” the guide asked, and received a unanimous yes.
Our guide stopped our land cruiser and pointed to a large male sunning himself by a formation of rocks. We immediately looked out of the window. Not with the mad enthusiasm of a week ago, but keen enough. “Stop?” the guide asked, and received a unanimous yes.
It was our eighth day in the savannah and we’d seen more than our fill of the big cats, but an unobstructed view of a grown lion sprawled and resplendent in his natural habitat is not one you just pass without pause or comment.
We had begun our Kenyan safari by driving south-east from the Nairobi airport towards the Amboseli National Park, famed for its stunning views of Mount Kilimanjaro and the herds of African Bush elephants that roam the dusty plains in tight matriarchal units of grandmother, daughters and calves. Vast and staggering in a way that made you rethink the scope of your own existence, it was a fitting introduction to the pace and priorities of this holiday.
Two days later, we had entered the Great Rift Valley to visit Lake Naivasha in pursuit of fish-eagles, black-winged kites and herons, storks and starlings. Out in the boat, there had been much back and forth of binoculars as we spotted waterbucks, wildebeest and impalas on the nearby Crescent Island, a bonus to what was supposed to have been a birding trip. And now, we were in the Mara, or rather on our way out, after four glorious days of spotting and sightings.
“He’s getting up!” one of the kids yelled, and we saw that the lion had spotted a lioness and was lumbering towards her.
“What a treat,” said our guide, who had informed us just that morning that since we were leaving the Mara that day, we didn’t have the park ticket which allowed vehicles to keep their roof tops open, which meant we were not to expect any major sightings. “Lion and lioness coming to say goodbye to you, huh?” he added with a grin.
And yet, that wasn’t all. The animals seemed to be at play. As we watched, the lioness began trotting away and the lion picked up pace. She seemed to be teasing him, going round and round a bush, but he was not deterred. Delighted, we followed, all heads at the window. It was only when the lion climbed on top of the lioness and gathered some sort of rhythm, did we realise what was really unfolding. Their bodies were partially covered by the grass, but there could be no doubt as to what we were witnessing.
The grown-ups in the vehicle looked at each other, and then at the children from the corner of our eyes. Did they know, did they understand, we wondered. This could’ve been one of those moments for a facts-of-life-chat; it is not every day you see two grown lions mate. We couldn’t believe our eyes nor could we take them off. “This was rare,” said our guide when the lion had walked away and the lioness seemed to be resting. “Very rare,” he added, almost to himself.
“What timing,” one of us exclaimed. “What timing!” we all agreed.
This giving of thanks for our fortuitousness was not new to this trip, and yet at each instance, I found myself wondering at it. Its ridiculous effortlessness making a mockery, it seemed to me, of how hard I always worked to plan things.
I have a somewhat fraught relationship with time. I get anxious when I feel I’ve squandered it. Irritable when I’ve nothing to show for it. A positive puddle if there’s a deadline and I haven’t met it. And if there’s traffic keeping me from being punctual? Panic bordering on slight hysteria. All this to say that I take time seriously and am constantly striving to manage it better. Because isn’t that everything? On holidays, this is especially amplified. Between calibrating visa waiting periods, flight durations and check-in timings, not to mention making the most of daylight hours and good weather, so much of how successful a holiday is depends on how well you planned it, or so I believed. The Mara seemed to be teaching me otherwise.
We saw fresh kill. Lion cubs feasting on a zebra, feverish, mouths bloodied, eyes bright, their necks dipping and stretching as they tore into the flesh. Their mothers patrolled the area, alert to hyenas and vultures, then once the cubs were satiated, they dragged the half-eaten carcass to safety behind a rock. The zebra made this journey, entrails hanging, head, horrifically intact. It was a sight that was hard to see and yet, impossible to look away from. It was also a sight we would have completely missed had we arrived at the scene just a few minutes later. Timing, once again, and yet, like the mating of the lions, not something we could’ve planned for.
Repeatedly, this safari seemed to be reminding me that any control I thought I had over time, was illusory. The ceaseless choreography of thinking-ahead and working-backwards which propelled my life back home, was out-of-step here. The Mara had its own rhythm. Laid-back. Like the pod of hippopotamuses who stay submerged in water for more than 16 hours a day. Entirely sure of their purpose in the world. No anxiety to be more, to do better. Quiet. Like the giraffes, those gorgeous, meditative creatures who go through life without a voice box. No pressing need to make their presence felt or be constantly heard. And unhurried. Like the African elephants who roam heavy and pregnant for 22 whole months before giving birth. The pulse of the Mara was gentle. Hush, it seemed to say, slow now, watch now, breathe now.
We were following a spotted cheetah primed to attack a herd of gazelles, when this really sunk in. Crouched behind a rock, the cheetah waited, biding its time, patient, alert, still. Now, we thought, it will pounce. Surely, now, it will happen. Now! Now?
Fifteen minutes passed by, and then another 15. The cheetah continued to wait. Unbothered by the blazing overhead sun. Unruffled by the many safari vehicles that had surrounded the scene. Inside our car, we went from excited whispers to checking our phones to restless fidgeting. And still the cheetah waited. Perhaps it was choosing the right prey, the weakest was the easiest. Perhaps it wanted the right opening, when most of the herd was looking away. Another quarter of an hour went by. Then another.
And then something remarkable began to happen. I noticed I was no longer tapping my foot. No longer at the edge of my seat primed for something to happen. No longer doing the mental math of how much time we’d already spent there without seeing any action. I was simply watchful. My body had grown still. And my breath had expanded. Like the cheetah, I was just paying attention. Present to the moment. Content to let the day unfold.
Meeti Shroff-Shah is the author of the Temple Hill Mystery series, a creative consultant and a writing mentor based in Mumbai.