Why ‘kidfluencers’ need to focus on their mental health
SummaryWith children of all age groups spending a considerable amount of time online, not just as consumers of content but also as creators, how does one gauge how much is too much?
Thirteen-year-old M.K. has been watching the online channel, Ryan’s World, ever since he was 6. Run by Ryan Kaji, 12, and his parents, the channel—with its unboxing of toys, easy science experiments, and daily slice-of–life vlogs—has nearly 36 million subscribers from around the world. M.K. is one of them. As he has matured, the Delhi-based student’s likes have shifted from unboxing of giant Easter eggs to DIY experiments.
During the covid-19 pandemic, with time at hand, he decided to try content creation as well. Borrowing his mother’s phone, he created short videos using the widely available DIY STEM (science, technology, engineering, and maths) kits. Once his parents—both doctors—approved his videos as they were based on educational material, he began to share these with his friends. Buoyed by the appreciation, M.K. wondered if he should start his own channel. Apprehensive about digital safety, his mother suggested a private page on social media, where she could monitor the followers being added. So, in 2022, M.K. started a private page, linked to his mother’s account, dedicated to his experiments at home.
As his friends as well as his parents’ friends praised his content, M.K. hankered to put out more videos. His mother would find him awake late at night looking up experiments to replicate at home. Last year, he started asking for equipment—a DSLR camera, microphone and more—to enhance the quality of his videos. “I had thought of this as a home project—something that kept him constructively busy. However, it was turning out to be a preoccupation, which was distracting him. Some of the equipment he wanted was expensive, and when we refused to buy it, he got irritated," says his mother, R.K., 42, a gynaecologist. The family has spent considerable time in the past six months counselling M.K., while also enrolling him for outdoor activities such as football and swimming.