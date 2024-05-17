Why ‘kidfluencers’ need to focus on their mental health

As his friends as well as his parents’ friends praised his content, M.K. hankered to put out more videos. His mother would find him awake late at night looking up experiments to replicate at home. Last year, he started asking for equipment—a DSLR camera, microphone and more—to enhance the quality of his videos. “I had thought of this as a home project—something that kept him constructively busy. However, it was turning out to be a preoccupation, which was distracting him. Some of the equipment he wanted was expensive, and when we refused to buy it, he got irritated," says his mother, R.K., 42, a gynaecologist. The family has spent considerable time in the past six months counselling M.K., while also enrolling him for outdoor activities such as football and swimming.