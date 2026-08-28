At Kodaikanal, sun observers from the past and present create a global impact

Considering the sun is the largest object in our solar system, our knowledge of its inner workings is far from complete. What we do know is that the surface of the sun resembles a boiling cauldron, bubbling continuously and producing “enormous cellular structures”, which are known as “supergranules,” The Times of India report explains. Scientists have shown that the behaviour of these supergranules is linked to the sun’s magnetic field. What is less clear are the changes these structures undergo during each solar cycle, which spans roughly 11 years. By studying these solar cycles, along with the fluctuations of sunspots (temporary, darker and cooler patches on the sun’s surface caused by concentrated magnetic fields that lower the temperature in these areas), we can develop better telecommunications and navigation systems, as well as predict space-weather conditions on earth.