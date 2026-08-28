At Kodaikanal, sun observers from the past and present create a global impact

On a mild July afternoon, the sun is playing hide and seek behind tufts of grey clouds, but visitors to the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO), which is managed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and located on a scenic campus in the Palani Hills in Tamil Nadu, are undaunted. They troop into the beautifully landscaped terrain with the spirit of jaunty picnickers who can scarcely be deterred by sporadic drizzles. They pause before flowers and trees to take photographs. Children run amok amid the lush environs.
On a mild July afternoon, the sun is playing hide and seek behind tufts of grey clouds, but visitors to the Kodaikanal Solar Observatory (KSO), which is managed by the Bengaluru-headquartered Indian Institute of Astrophysics (IIA) and located on a scenic campus in the Palani Hills in Tamil Nadu, are undaunted. They troop into the beautifully landscaped terrain with the spirit of jaunty picnickers who can scarcely be deterred by sporadic drizzles. They pause before flowers and trees to take photographs. Children run amok amid the lush environs.
Overlooking the road that leads to the observatory are bungalows for researchers and scholars, out of bounds to outsiders. But what awaits the latter at the end of a brief uphill trek is a scientific marvel—an institution incubated over 125 years ago, still contributing to research into the biggest mystery of the universe: the sun.
A couple of months ago, The Times of India reported new developments in our understanding of the sun’s behaviour, based on the analysis of 34,000 images collected by KSO since 1907. Currently in the process of being digitised and made available to the wider public, these photographs are stored in a temperature-controlled archive.
The images continue to offer insights into processes that drive solar activities. Understanding the latter, in turn, has a tangible impact on the planet, including “efforts to predict changes that affect the space environment around Earth,” as per a statement by the Department of Science and Technology (DST), of which IIA is an autonomous institution.
Considering the sun is the largest object in our solar system, our knowledge of its inner workings is far from complete. What we do know is that the surface of the sun resembles a boiling cauldron, bubbling continuously and producing “enormous cellular structures”, which are known as “supergranules,” The Times of India report explains. Scientists have shown that the behaviour of these supergranules is linked to the sun’s magnetic field. What is less clear are the changes these structures undergo during each solar cycle, which spans roughly 11 years. By studying these solar cycles, along with the fluctuations of sunspots (temporary, darker and cooler patches on the sun’s surface caused by concentrated magnetic fields that lower the temperature in these areas), we can develop better telecommunications and navigation systems, as well as predict space-weather conditions on earth.
“Continuous observation of (changes in the sun’s surface) is only possible when it is done over a long period of time,” says Chrisphin Kartick, a scientist at IIA. The century-long uninterrupted data collection, the oldest such in the world, hosted at KSO, naturally, has proved invaluable to all those who study the sun.
In a documentary on KSO, available on YouTube, Dipankar Banerjee, a senior scientist at IIA, says it’s been a blessing in disguise that KSO has not upgraded its systems as frequently as its counterparts. “If you start collecting data with a new optical system, (those findings) may not be directly comparable to the data collected 50 years ago,” he says. The existence of the legacy data, preserved by generations of scientists and technicians, makes KSO’s contribution even richer. As the DST put it, “the Kodaikanal archive… (is) one of the world’s longest continuous records of solar observations.”
Strategic science
KSO began life in 1899 somewhat fortuitously. In 1786, William Petrie, an amateur astronomer and officer of the East India Company, built the Madras Observatory, in what is now Chennai, arguably the first modern astro observatory to be established outside of Europe. A century later, following a devastating famine in south India in the early 1890s, a rallying cry rose among the scientific community to study the sun more deeply so as to better understand, among other things, monsoon patterns in the subcontinent and plan for natural disasters better. Soon after, in 1895, under the leadership of Michie Smith, the government astronomer, the observatory was relocated to Kodaikanal.
The move was strategic. At an altitude of 7,687ft, Kodaikanal proved to be ideal for sky-watching. Today, the atmosphere is overladen with light and dust pollution, obstructing the view even on “clear” summer nights. As our guide leads us to the “visitors’ telescope”, kept inside a dome-shaped enclosure on the premises of KSO museum, we are invited to take a peek through the lens. A greyish orange image appears on the viewfinder. The telescope, we are told, is better suited for night-time viewing, conducted on request. If you are lucky, you can even see the rings of Saturn on a clear evening.
The museum is based in the bungalow where Smith once lived. The walls of each room are packed with information about the history of KSO. A Heliostatic refractor, dating from the 19th century, as well as other vintage pieces (replicas and full-sized ones), are on display, prized for their historical significance though they are no longer in use. We pause before the Dallmeyer Photoheliograph, which was built to study the 1874 “Transit of Venus” across the sun. Retired in 1912, it continues to stand tall as a memento of the long history of solar research in India.
A WARM (White Light Active Region Monitor) telescope splits the sun’s colour into the solar spectrum as a demonstration for visitors. Another playful installation in a corner tells you how much you weigh on different celestial bodies in the solar system—the maximum being on the sun due to its strong gravitational pull, about 28 times your weight on earth.
New horizons
Despite the homely charm of the museum, KSO is the site where some of the key discoveries in heliophysics (the study of the sun and its influence on the solar system) took place. The most famous of these was made as early as 1909 by English astronomer John Evershed, who, along with his astronomer wife Mary, was stationed at Kodaikanal in the early years of the 20th century.
The Evershed Effect described for the first time the outward flow of gas across the lighter outer region of sunspots. The dark central area of a sunspot, known as the umbra, is surrounded by a lighter ring, called the penumbra. The Evershed Effect is observed in the penumbra, where gases flow outward at a high velocity. In the chromosphere layer of the sun, right above a sunspot, a reverse flow occurs, with the material spiralling inward. Seen through an instrument called a spectroscope, this phenomenon is akin to the Doppler Effect (the change in the pitch or frequency of a wave when the thing making the wave moves toward you or away from you), though its cause still not fully understood over a century later.
Cutting-edge research and simulations have linked the Evershed Effect to shifting magnetic fields on the sun’ s surface, but scientists are yet to figure out how it couples the sun’s deep interior with its outer atmosphere. As scientists ponder these questions, lesser mortals are left to marvel at such celestial wonders for a moment—before they go back into a world in which the sun is just a ball of fire, its munificence taken for granted for millions of years by all life forms on earth.