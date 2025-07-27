Celebration of traditional craft does not need a viral moment

Isha Ambani was recently seen in a sari-inspired gown, made by Roberto Cavalli using the traditional bandhani technique from Gujarat. Her look instantly became a topic of conversation on social media, with many netizens calling it a global celebration of Indian artistry.

A similar reaction followed when actor Brad Pitt flaunted a shirt by homegrown label 11.11 in his new film, F1: The Movie. The shirt was crafted using Tangaliya, a 700-year-old weaving technique from Saurashtra, Gujarat, that requires artisans to hand-twist yarns, creating delicate bead-like patterns. While 11.11 had showcased the process in a detailed video earlier this year, the craft caught the attention of media outlets and digital platforms only after the American actor wore it on the big screen.

View Full Image Prada has acknowledged that its Spring/Summer 2026 men’s footwear line was inspired by Kolhapuri chappals, after backlash over lack of credit to the original artisans (HT_PRINT)

Last month, the Prada and Kolhapuri chappal controversy took over the news cycle. During men’s fashion week in Milan, Prada was called out by Indian media and government authorities for presenting “sandals" that looked unmistakably inspired by, if not a direct copy of, the popular Kolhapuri chappal from Kolhapur in Maharashtra. Designers like Tarun Tahiliani and Malini Ramani have long used these traditional leather sandals in their runway shows, but it took a global fashion house to bring public attention to them.

View Full Image Brad Pitt wearing a 11.11 shirt in F1: The Movie

In the above three instances, one thing was common: Indian people started celebrating and talking about their traditional crafts, even if on social media, after it was presented on an international stage. This isn't something new, though.

For decades, international brands have borrowed liberally from cultures of the Global South. Cultural appropriation is a serious issue, but it also raises a deeper, more uncomfortable question: Why do a lot of us continue to wait for the West’s validation when it comes to celebrating our own traditional crafts?

