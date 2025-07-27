Celebration of traditional craft does not need a viral moment

It’s a sentiment echoed by academics too. Phyllida Jay, a UK-based anthropologist and author of books on Indian fashion, explains: “The adoption of an Indian craft by a big luxury brand can make people in India reappraise an unsung craft and see it in a shiny new light. I’ve even had Indian designers tell me that their customers in India perceive more value in their work back home if they’ve shown at Paris fashion week or are stocked in a cool Milanese boutique. Sadly, there’s still considerable power in the idea of foreign validation and branding in India." To call this a colonial hangover, after 77 years of independence, would be too simplistic. India is no longer a passive participant in global conversations—it is a cultural, social and economic power. With that rise comes a responsibility: to protect and champion our creative legacies on our own terms.