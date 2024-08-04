Lounge
A museum in Kolkata dedicated to board games taps into memories, history
Sandip Roy 7 min read 04 Aug 2024, 07:30 AM IST
SummaryBoard games carry with them the languor of a sunny winter afternoon or a rainy evening, and intertwined with this are family memories
Decades ago my cousins visited Kolkata from London for the first time. Though we were first cousins, my sister and I had never actually met them in the flesh. They were just names scrawled at the bottom of annual Christmas cards until as teenagers they decided to come to India without their parents to meet the relatives they had never known. As we faced each other over the gulf of accents and language and culture shock, what helped break the ice was a carrom board.
Catch all the Business News, Market News, Breaking News Events and Latest News Updates on Live Mint. Download The Mint News App to get Daily Market Updates.more less