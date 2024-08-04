A museum in Kolkata dedicated to board games taps into memories, history

Mukherjee’s research interest was actually in video games, the very thing that’s supposed to have killed board games. “While I was writing my thesis I realised how much Indian heritage there was in these games, particularly in games that told stories," he says. “Then I came across Gyan Chaupar and was astounded at the number of variations—Sufi, Bhakti, Golokdham where the winner finally ends up in Baikuntha or heaven. I saw how the West took over Gyan Chaupar and turned it into Snakes and Ladders." Soon he was collecting games from all around the world and at one point it dawned on him that he could build an archive. “No one had much interest in building an archive. We don’t respect this kind of culture. But it would vanish if no one recorded it."