Fierce visions: The visceral imagery and radical politics of Chetla's Kali Pujas in Kolkata

The Kali pujos here offered macabre spectacles. The Chamunda Kali (a manifestation of the goddess) was a nightmarish figure, towering over visitors, surrounded by jackals, snakes and other cremation-ground figures. Her enormous eyes seemed to move and a soundtrack of unearthly laughter and animal cries would play on loop. The self-decapitating Chhinnamasta, another fierce form of the goddess, would be holding her severed head in one hand and a blade in the other. Streams of blood would spurt from her neck, feeding both her own head and two companions; she stood atop a copulating couple. The 16-foot Rakta Chamunda was a stunningly ferocious apparition awash in red. For many of us, Shoshan Kali (jet black, with a stare that spelt death) was our first introduction to a cremation ground. As children, we were looking at some fairly graphic imagery. Ever a horror fan, I often look back at these viscerally powerful pujos as one of my formative horror experiences.