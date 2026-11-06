Fierce visions: The visceral imagery and radical politics of Chetla's Kali Pujas in Kolkata

I grew up—and still live—in a neighbourhood that’s walking distance from arguably the most famous Kali temple in the world, Kalighat. Until a few years ago when the buildings came up, we could, in fact, see the dome of its structure from our terrace. Even closer is the Keoratala cremation ground, the busiest in south Kolkata. Every time we’d venture out, we’d have to cross it; the stench of what remains of the Adi Ganga, which flows alongside, was strong, and for some, there would be the uneasy feeling of going past a site where human bodies were being turned to ashes. None of it bothered those of us from Chetla since it was part of the reality of living so close to Kalighat and Keoratala.
It might help explain why Kali pujos were always so big in Chetla—bigger even than Durga pujo. For the uninitiated, Kali pujos is the Bengalis’ Diwali. Once the high of Durga pujo gave way to the blues of bijoya, the anticipation of Kali pujo in a few weeks’ time helped us get through schoolwork. We’d burst crackers, hang out at the para, and take part in quizzes, but the most exciting thing about Kali pujos were the different pandals.
The Kali pujos here offered macabre spectacles. The Chamunda Kali (a manifestation of the goddess) was a nightmarish figure, towering over visitors, surrounded by jackals, snakes and other cremation-ground figures. Her enormous eyes seemed to move and a soundtrack of unearthly laughter and animal cries would play on loop. The self-decapitating Chhinnamasta, another fierce form of the goddess, would be holding her severed head in one hand and a blade in the other. Streams of blood would spurt from her neck, feeding both her own head and two companions; she stood atop a copulating couple. The 16-foot Rakta Chamunda was a stunningly ferocious apparition awash in red. For many of us, Shoshan Kali (jet black, with a stare that spelt death) was our first introduction to a cremation ground. As children, we were looking at some fairly graphic imagery. Ever a horror fan, I often look back at these viscerally powerful pujos as one of my formative horror experiences.
The unique thing about the Chetla Kali pujos is the sheer variety. No other pujo encapsulated this better than the Dashamahavidya of 24 Pally, where you had a gallery of goddesses, an Avengers-style ensemble. Many were lesser-known, like Dhumaboti, a creepy old woman in a white sari with grey hair and a crow for a mount. Elsewhere, you had goddesses with local quirks, like Daakat Kali, a large, monumental, black figure that appears with her hands tied to metal chains, her origin story rooted in dacoit lore.
For the longest time, I assumed that this was par for the course, that this is how Kali pujos were everywhere. It was only after I left the city that I realized how unusual the Chetla Kalis were. When I took my friends for a tour of the Chetla Kali pujos in 2022, returning to them after years was a nostalgic exercise, but I was also relieved to find out that they had not only retained their eccentricities but, in some ways, doubled down upon them.
The Chamunda was still gloriously primitive, the automated skeletons with red glowing eyes in the background adding a touch of camp; although it was Rakta Chamunda that turned out to be even more experiential; the light and sound effects in both being central. The Daakat Kali was now a permanent installation, still chained (but not tamed).
There were other Kalis, some of which I had never known of: like the Durga-Kali (a fusion of both), the Hajar-haat (supposedly with a thousand hands painted in the background), Shoroshi and many more. It was not just these diverse forms of Kali in the different pandals; there was a kind of Halloween-like vibe to the whole neighbourhood: you’d have ghouls trying to grab you from behind a phuchka stall; posters, with Goopy Bagha, advertised a certain ‘Jibonto Kali’; last year, we saw a band of automated skeletons performing to Hindi film songs on stage.
Cities like Barasat have a Kali pujo culture as well, but they imitate the aesthetic of Durga pandals. Chetla has, instead, created its universe of esoteric and creepy Kalis that have quirks unique to the neighbourhood. Over time, my curiosity about these pujos turned into a search for their historical and social origins. Surely, the most obvious explanation is the proximity to Kalighat and Keoratala. But what else?
Sanjay Mukhopadhyay, film studies professor at Jadavpur University, grew up in Kalighat and has written a book about the “melancholia” of the neighbourhood and its adjoining paras. The Chetla of his childhood in the late 1950s was a “strange place” of alo-adhari (light and shadow), on the edge of civilization. Then, Kolkata pretty much ended at the Keoratala crematorium, and the Adi Ganga, then fuller, cleaner and navigable by boats, formed a barrier between the city and Chetla. A ramshackle wooden bridge came up at some point, followed by a more stable one, but it was for pedestrians only. “It was cut off from mainland Kolkata,” says Mukhopadhyay, a “Mofussil town within a city”.
Few places in Kolkata were as thickly wooded. It had a reputation as a dark and desolate place where criminal activities took place. Mukhopadhyay cites the 19th-century Bengali scholar and social reformer Shibnath Shastri, who wrote that it was “famous since the old days as a place of thieves and courtesans.” Mukhopadhyay never encountered any such thing, but remembers being told to not venture near the Durgapur bridge—that connects Chetla to the more urbanized neighbourhood of New Alipore—because it was known for burglaries.
COUNTERING FEAR WITH FEAR
Incidentally, the foot of the Durgapur bridge is exactly where the Chamunda Kali pujotakes place. Shambhu Nath Mallick, a member of its organising committee, says that dacoits would routinely loot goods trains carrying coal here and it is possible some of them started Kali pujas.
The current version of Chamunda, however, he says, was established 79 years ago as a means to “stop violence and unrest in the locality”. “The idea behind the Chamunda is to invoke fear in people, so that they don’t do bad deeds,” says Mallick. “Our Chamunda used to be even more bibhatsa (disgust, one of the navarasas), the lighting and sound had even more intensity.”